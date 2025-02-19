Subway branch in Union Square shopping centre permanently closes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Subway branch in Union Square shopping centre permanently closes

A notice has been put on display on the store shutter.

By Ellie Milne
Union Square sign
There have been a number of comings and goings at the Union Square shopping centre in Aberdeen in recent weeks. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

The Subway branch in Union Square has permanently closed.

The sandwich shop has been open on the ground floor of the mall, near the bus station, for more than a decade.

Those visiting the shop today came across a closed shutter and a notice confirming the closure.

A note on the storefront states: “Important announcement. Subway Union Square is now permanently closed.

“We appreciate your support and loyalty over the years.

“While this location is no longer open, we look forward to welcoming you at our other city centre branches.

“Thank you for your continued support, and we can’t wait to serve you at our other locations.”

Subway closed in Union Square

The other Aberdeen branches of Subway are located on Union Street and at the Bon Accord shopping centre.

News of Subway’s closure follows confirmation a number of other stores are leaving Union Square.

Restaurant Itsu closed its doors in January due to its franchise holder Heart With Smart (HWS) going through an administration process.

Clothing store FatFace has already shut, while Hollister and Superdry will close later this month.

It is understood Victoria’s Secret and Hobbs have submitted plans to takeover two of the units.

Subway has been contacted for comment.

