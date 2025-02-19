Subway branch in Union Square shopping centre permanently closes

The Subway branch in Union Square has permanently closed.

The sandwich shop has been open on the ground floor of the mall, near the bus station, for more than a decade.

Those visiting the shop today came across a closed shutter and a notice confirming the closure.

A note on the storefront states: “Important announcement. Subway Union Square is now permanently closed.

“We appreciate your support and loyalty over the years.

“While this location is no longer open, we look forward to welcoming you at our other city centre branches.

“Thank you for your continued support, and we can’t wait to serve you at our other locations.”

The other Aberdeen branches of Subway are located on Union Street and at the Bon Accord shopping centre.

News of Subway’s closure follows confirmation a number of other stores are leaving Union Square.

Restaurant Itsu closed its doors in January due to its franchise holder Heart With Smart (HWS) going through an administration process.

Clothing store FatFace has already shut, while Hollister and Superdry will close later this month.

It is understood Victoria’s Secret and Hobbs have submitted plans to takeover two of the units.

Subway has been contacted for comment.