Oban food offering to expand as Sakura takeaway given planning permission

A new takeaway, Sakura, has been granted planning permission by Argyll and Bute Council.

The business will repurpose the C-listed property at 98 George Street in Oban, which was previously an antique shop.

Situated across from Kebabish and adjacent to The Jetty Gallery, the location is set to become a culinary hotspot.

Plans were submitted on December 17 and approved on February 18.

Sakura will be a new hot food takeaway in Oban

The application was submitted by Bruce and Neil Architects on behalf of JVIC LTD.

According to Companies House, JVIC LTD is directed by Ian Sinclair Clunie and Jermiline Villasenor Obag, both residents of North Connel.

Mr Clunie is a guest house owner and Ms Obag serves as a catering manager.

In documents submitted to Argyll and Bute Council, Bruce and Neil Architects detail the proposed changes, writing: “These applications seek approval for change of use of the premises forming No. 98 to create a hot food takeaway.

“The rear area in the east extension will be reformed as a kitchen with associated food storage, preparation and cooking facilities.

“The front area, accessed from George Street, will comprise the customer servery area to display and sell hot and cold food and beverages primarily prepared in the kitchen area to the rear.

Seats for customers waiting for takeaway food at Sakura

A seated customer waiting area is included on the floor plan.

But the applicants say this will just be a waiting area for customers and “not a sit-in eating area”.

No changes will be made to the George Street frontage and existing windows and doors will be kept.

The architects add: “Renewed signage will be by way of a painted shopfront with laser-cut, flush-mounted metal lettering and vinyl decals to the upper windows as shown on the application drawings.

“No protruding or illuminated signage is proposed.”

