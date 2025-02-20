Oban food offering to expand as Sakura takeaway given planning permission

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oban food offering to expand as Sakura takeaway given planning permission

The business will take shape in a listed building, once home to an antique shop, at 98 George Street.

By Louise Glen
Sakura has received planning permission, to open a hot food takeawy in Oban.
Sakura has received planning permission, to open a hot food takeaway in Oban. Image: Argyll and Bute Council/ Bruce and Neil Architects.

A new takeaway, Sakura, has been granted planning permission by Argyll and Bute Council.

The business will repurpose the C-listed property at 98 George Street in Oban, which was previously an antique shop.

Situated across from Kebabish and adjacent to The Jetty Gallery, the location is set to become a culinary hotspot.

Plans were submitted on December 17 and approved on February 18.

Sakura will be a new hot food takeaway in Oban

Artists drawings of Sakura takeaway in Oban
Sakura has had planning permission approved for a premises in George Street, Oban. Image: Argyll and Bute Council/ Sakura.

The application was submitted by Bruce and Neil Architects on behalf of JVIC LTD.

According to Companies House, JVIC LTD is directed by Ian Sinclair Clunie and Jermiline Villasenor Obag, both residents of North Connel.

Mr Clunie is a guest house owner and Ms Obag serves as a catering manager.

In documents submitted to Argyll and Bute Council, Bruce and Neil Architects detail the proposed changes, writing: “These applications seek approval for change of use of the premises forming No. 98 to create a hot food takeaway.

“The rear area in the east extension will be reformed as a kitchen with associated food storage, preparation and cooking facilities.

“The front area, accessed from George Street, will comprise the customer servery area to display and sell hot and cold food and beverages primarily prepared in the kitchen area to the rear.

Seats for customers waiting for takeaway food at Sakura

Sakura hot food takeaway in Oban
Sakura will open as a hot food takeaway, now plans have been agreed upon. Image: Argyll and Bute Council/ Sakura/ Bruce and Neil.

A seated customer waiting area is included on the floor plan.

But the applicants say this will just be a waiting area for customers and “not a sit-in eating area”.

No changes will be made to the George Street frontage and existing windows and doors will be kept.

The architects add: “Renewed signage will be by way of a painted shopfront with laser-cut, flush-mounted metal lettering and vinyl decals to the upper windows as shown on the application drawings.

“No protruding or illuminated signage is proposed.”

