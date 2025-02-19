Man, 42, arrested after raid of cannabis cultivation in Inverurie

A man has been arrested and charged after the raid of a drug cultivation in Inverurie.

A 42-year-old was due to appear in court today after officers recovered a six-figure sum of cannabis from a property in the Birch Drive area of the Aberdeenshire town.

Over £296,460 of the illegal substance was found during the bust at around 9.10pm on Monday February 17.

The man is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court this week.

Sergeant Emma Forbes of Police Scotland said: “Drugs cause misery in our communities.

“We are committed to bringing those responsible for the manufacture and supply of illegal substances to justice.

“The public has an important role to assist with this and we would urge anyone with information or concerns about drugs to get in touch with us via 101.”

Information can also be passed anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.