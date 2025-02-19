Hero Asda Fraserburgh worker praised for helping elderly customer who collapsed in toilet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hero Asda Fraserburgh worker praised for helping elderly customer who collapsed in toilet

Joanne Ward phoned an ambulance before driving the ill customer's husband home with his shopping.

By Jamie Sinclair
Joanne Ward called an ambulance for an elderly woman, before driving her husband home with his shopping. Image: Asda.
An Asda Fraserburgh employee recently came to the rescue of an elderly customer who had taken ill in the store’s toilets.

Joanne Ward, Fresh Section Leader at the store, called an ambulance and even took the ill customer’s shopping home in her car.

The concerned husband of the customer approached Joanne for help after becoming worried about how long his wife had been gone.

Asda Fraserburgh. Image: Google Maps.

Joanne said she would look for his wife and found her unwell inside a toilet cubicle.

Acting quickly, Joanne called an ambulance and stayed with the customer until help arrived.

“After the ambulance took his wife to the hospital, the elderly man was worried about how he would get his shopping home, as he doesn’t drive.

Joanne drove the man home to drop off his shopping before he went to the hospital to be with his wife.

Asda Fraserburgh worker praised for response

Joanne Ward said: “I just did what felt right. The experience was quite distressing for them, so I stayed with them and did my best to reassure them.

“I didn’t know at the time, but the lady’s sister is my next-door neighbour! She was able to keep me updated on how she was doing in the hospital, which was great.

“I’m relieved to hear that they’re both doing well.”

Steve Hulse, General Store Manager, Asda Fraserburgh added: “The empathy and compassion Joanne demonstrated highlight how Asda colleagues care for their customers.

“We are incredibly proud of Joanne for going that extra mile for our customers during a moment that was quite frightening for them.

“Well done, Joanne!”

