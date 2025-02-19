Hero Asda Fraserburgh worker praised for helping elderly customer who collapsed in toilet

An Asda Fraserburgh employee recently came to the rescue of an elderly customer who had taken ill in the store’s toilets.

Joanne Ward, Fresh Section Leader at the store, called an ambulance and even took the ill customer’s shopping home in her car.

The concerned husband of the customer approached Joanne for help after becoming worried about how long his wife had been gone.

Joanne said she would look for his wife and found her unwell inside a toilet cubicle.

Acting quickly, Joanne called an ambulance and stayed with the customer until help arrived.

“After the ambulance took his wife to the hospital, the elderly man was worried about how he would get his shopping home, as he doesn’t drive.

Joanne drove the man home to drop off his shopping before he went to the hospital to be with his wife.

Asda Fraserburgh worker praised for response

Joanne Ward said: “I just did what felt right. The experience was quite distressing for them, so I stayed with them and did my best to reassure them.

“I didn’t know at the time, but the lady’s sister is my next-door neighbour! She was able to keep me updated on how she was doing in the hospital, which was great.

“I’m relieved to hear that they’re both doing well.”

Steve Hulse, General Store Manager, Asda Fraserburgh added: “The empathy and compassion Joanne demonstrated highlight how Asda colleagues care for their customers.

“We are incredibly proud of Joanne for going that extra mile for our customers during a moment that was quite frightening for them.

“Well done, Joanne!”