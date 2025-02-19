After queues and 800,000 sales, Moray Cup is to be paused…for now

There were queues to grab some of the north-east’s distinctive red brew and as many as 800,000 bottles sold.

But Moray Cup is to be put on pause once again despite a limited return that saw it flying off the shelves.

It will be back, but it is unclear exactly when this will be.

In August, the fizzy soft drink was brought back to life after a seven-year hiatus by Macduff-based wholesaler Deveron Direct.

On launch day it proved so popular that people queued for hours to get their hands on it and since then it has become a staple in chippers and ice cream shops across the region.

And that roaring success continued.

Deveron Direct director Des Cheyne tells The P&J that when all the stock has run out they will have sold “between 750,000-800,000” bottles of Moray Cup.

In fact, not many of the “limited edition” drinks remain.

Mr Cheyne said supply is “coming to an end” and thinks there will be stock until the middle of March “at the latest”.

While that all sounds great, the businessman and his fellow director Kenneth West have decided now is NOT the time to bring the pop back permanently.

However, Mr Cheyne does say it may well make a comeback, saying: “Myself and Kenneth have taken the decision to push the pause button for the time being because of the amount that’s to be produced.

“It’s a major, major commitment.”

The last available batches have been reduced from £14.99 for a pack of 12 to £9.99.

And the director said he has been “overwhelmed” by the support from the public and businesses.

Moray Cup a ‘success story’

“We hope that for the businesses it has allowed them to see growth in their sales, especially during these uncertain times,” Mr Cheyne said, adding that bringing it back to the north-east has been a “success story”.

Despite all the successes and its popularity – it is even being offered on eBay for £17 a bottle – the Banff entrepreneur is unsure when it will return.

“We’ve pushed the pause button, we will be looking to relaunch it again in the future, but can’t give a definitive date when,” he added.

Just last week, Aberdeen FC gifted their new Palestinian striker Oday Dabbagh a bottle of Moray Cup as part of their efforts to “make our new signings feel at home in Aberdeen with gifts that represent our city”.

The club called Moray Cup an “iconic drink”.

When the fizzy favourite was relaunched in August, The Press and Journal did a taste test to see how the relaunched version compares to the original.