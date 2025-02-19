76-year-old man dies after taken unwell at Peterhead supermarket

A 76-year-old man has died after taken unwell at a Lidl store in Peterhead this afternoon, which saw emergency services rush to the scene.

An ambulance and special operations response team was dispatched the incident that took place at the supermarket in the Windmill Road area of the town at around 2.45pm.

Police Scotland were also called to the scene.

A police spokeswoman said: “At 3.50pm on Wednesday, February 19, we received a report of the death of a 76-year-old man in a premises in Windmill Road, Peterhead.

“There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman added: “We received a call at 2.48pm to attend an incident on Windmill Road, Peterhead.

“An ambulance and special operations response team (SORT) were dispatched to the scene.”

The store, which usually closes at 9pm, has been shut “out of respect” for the person who has passed.