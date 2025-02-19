Dyce Academy fire being treated as deliberate as councillor hits out at ‘nasty, irresponsible offence’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dyce Academy fire being treated as deliberate as councillor hits out at ‘nasty, irresponsible offence’

The Aberdeen school will remain closed for the rest of the week.

By Ellie Milne
Police car pictured outside Dyce Academy.
Police were called to the Aberdeen-based academy in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Image: Graham Fleming/ Dc Thomson.

A fire at Dyce Academy that took 60 firefighters hours to extinguish is being treated as deliberate.

The Aberdeen school, on Riverview Drive, was set alight shortly before midnight.

Several rooms on the first floor of the building have suffered “extensive water and smoke damage”.

Dyce Academy building with open windows on the top floor.
The top floor windows of Dyce Academy have been opened to air the school after a fire broke out within the building overnight. Image: Graham Fleming/ DC Thomson.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing but police have now confirmed it is being treated as wilful.

Deliberate fire at Dyce Academy

Council officers and the headteacher have been unable to gain access to the school to fully assess the damage.

As a result, it will remain closed to all pupils and staff for the rest of the week.

Martin Greig, convener of the council’s education committee, described the incident as “nasty and vicious”.

He said: “The damage inflicted on the school is deeply hurtful.

“The school community is a caring, respectful environment. The criminal behaviour is felt strongly by everyone who is connected with the school and the area.

“The incident is causing major disruption which is extremely unfair to the young people.

“The extent of the fire damage will be assessed and any further appropriate action will be taken to ensure the building is safe.”

60 firefighters extinguish Aberdeen school fire

Mr Greig also encouraged anyone with information about the fire to come forward and highlighted the financial impact it could have.

He added: “The necessary remedial work will add huge additional pressures on the council’s very limited funds. Having to pay for these repairs means we have less to invest in improving school buildings and amenities in the city.

“We have a long list of work that is needed to upgrade the school estate and this kind of nasty, irresponsible offence reduces our ability to achieve the aims that everyone wants which is to provide better school buildings and learning facilities.”

Police vehicle outside Dyce Academy.
Police have confirmed investigations into the cause of a fire at Dyce Academy overnight are ongoing. Image: Graham Fleming/ DC Thomson.

Detective Constable Alex Currie said: “Inquiries are ongoing and the fire is being treated as wilful.

“Anyone with information that may assist our investigation should contact 101 quoting incident number 0038 of February 19.

“Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson added: “We were alerted at 11.56pm on Tuesday, February 18, to reports of a building on fire at Riverview Drive, Dyce, Aberdeen.

“Operations Control mobilised six fire appliances and one height vehicle and approximately 60 firefighters extinguished a fire affecting the first floor of a three-storey building.

“There were no reported casualties and crews left after ensuring the area was made safe.”

