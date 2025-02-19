Dyce Academy fire being treated as deliberate as councillor hits out at ‘nasty, irresponsible offence’

A fire at Dyce Academy that took 60 firefighters hours to extinguish is being treated as deliberate.

The Aberdeen school, on Riverview Drive, was set alight shortly before midnight.

Several rooms on the first floor of the building have suffered “extensive water and smoke damage”.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing but police have now confirmed it is being treated as wilful.

Deliberate fire at Dyce Academy

Council officers and the headteacher have been unable to gain access to the school to fully assess the damage.

As a result, it will remain closed to all pupils and staff for the rest of the week.

Martin Greig, convener of the council’s education committee, described the incident as “nasty and vicious”.

He said: “The damage inflicted on the school is deeply hurtful.

“The school community is a caring, respectful environment. The criminal behaviour is felt strongly by everyone who is connected with the school and the area.

“The incident is causing major disruption which is extremely unfair to the young people.

“The extent of the fire damage will be assessed and any further appropriate action will be taken to ensure the building is safe.”

60 firefighters extinguish Aberdeen school fire

Mr Greig also encouraged anyone with information about the fire to come forward and highlighted the financial impact it could have.

He added: “The necessary remedial work will add huge additional pressures on the council’s very limited funds. Having to pay for these repairs means we have less to invest in improving school buildings and amenities in the city.

“We have a long list of work that is needed to upgrade the school estate and this kind of nasty, irresponsible offence reduces our ability to achieve the aims that everyone wants which is to provide better school buildings and learning facilities.”

Detective Constable Alex Currie said: “Inquiries are ongoing and the fire is being treated as wilful.

“Anyone with information that may assist our investigation should contact 101 quoting incident number 0038 of February 19.

“Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson added: “We were alerted at 11.56pm on Tuesday, February 18, to reports of a building on fire at Riverview Drive, Dyce, Aberdeen.

“Operations Control mobilised six fire appliances and one height vehicle and approximately 60 firefighters extinguished a fire affecting the first floor of a three-storey building.

“There were no reported casualties and crews left after ensuring the area was made safe.”