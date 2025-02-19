News Aberdeen air ambulance forced to divert after declaring emergency The aircraft - travelling to the Outer Hebrides - was diverted to Glasgow Airport. By Alberto Lejarraga February 19 2025, 6:20 pm February 19 2025, 6:20 pm Share Aberdeen air ambulance forced to divert after declaring emergency Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6696995/aberdeen-air-ambulance-emergency/ Copy Link 0 comment Image: DC Thomson. An Aberdeen Air Ambulance was forced to divert after declaring emergency. The G-GMAE Beech King Air B200 was travelling to Benbecula in the Outer Hebrides when it started experiencing a “technical issue” around 1pm. The flight crew notified Air Traffic Control of the issue and diverted to Glasgow Airport for engineering support. The air ambulance diverted to Glasgow Airport. Image: Flightradar24 Crews managed to land the aircraft safely. The Scottish Ambulance confirmed that no patients were onboard at the time of the incident. Aberdeen air ambulance diverted to Glasgow A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “Whilst en route to Benbecula today, one of our air ambulances experienced a technical issue in flight. “The flight crew notified Air Traffic Control and diverted to Glasgow Airport for engineering support. “No patients were onboard at the time of the incident and the aircraft landed safely at Glasgow Airport.”
