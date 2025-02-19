Aberdeen air ambulance forced to divert after declaring emergency

An Aberdeen Air Ambulance was forced to divert after declaring emergency.

The G-GMAE Beech King Air B200 was travelling to Benbecula in the Outer Hebrides when it started experiencing a “technical issue” around 1pm.

The flight crew notified Air Traffic Control of the issue and diverted to Glasgow Airport for engineering support.

Crews managed to land the aircraft safely.

The Scottish Ambulance confirmed that no patients were onboard at the time of the incident.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “Whilst en route to Benbecula today, one of our air ambulances experienced a technical issue in flight.

“The flight crew notified Air Traffic Control and diverted to Glasgow Airport for engineering support.

“No patients were onboard at the time of the incident and the aircraft landed safely at Glasgow Airport.”