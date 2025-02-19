Firefighters battle ‘derelict building’ blaze in Tillydrone

Firefighters are currently battling a blaze at a derelict building in Aberdeen.

Crews were called to Don Street in Tillydrone around 5:46pm today.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) sent three appliances to the scene, two from central and one from North Anderson Drive.

Two appliances remain at the scene.

Police officers are also in attendance.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

