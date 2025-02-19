Strathdon glamping site takes centre stage on Four in a Bed

An Aberdeenshire woman from the Cairngorms was the centre of attention on tonight’s episode of Channel 4 show Four in a Bed.

It was hosted by “generally outgoing” by Pam Taylor, who owns Cairngorm Glamping in Strathdon.

Four glamping pods, all self-catering are available for up to £120 per night, with an option for breakfast at the on sight snack bar for an “extra cost”.

Describing it, Pam said: “Our location absolutely 100% sells it, the river, the trees, the hills, we’ve got a bit of everything, we have so much more than the actual pod.”

Confident about how the guests would experience it, on what is the third night of this week’s show after stays in Inverness and Durris in Aberdeenshire, she said “I’ve got it” and “the place has got it”.

Competitors on the show pay what they consider a fair amount for their stay, with this being revealed at the end of the week.

First to arrive were Sharmin Hossain and Sarah Lownie from the Lovat Hotel in Perth, with it being a “new experience” for “city girl” Sharmin.

They were staying in the £120 Stag pod, with all of the pods being a living space through the day and a bedroom at night.

However, her first impressions were, “is that it?”.

Next to arrive from the Highland capital was Blackfriars owner Dean Slater and his daughter Chelsea Abbott, who were placed in the £120 per night Barn Owl pod, which had the exclusive use of its own hot tub.

“This is lovely,” Dean said of his abode for the night.

Last to arrive was last night’s hosts, mother and daughter duo Agnes Bulloch and Marilyn Childs Duncan of Bogenraith House in Durris.

They were placed in the Red Kit pod, which like the other two, is charged at £120 per night.

“No matter which way you look, this is like a picture postcard,” Agnes said, with her daughter responding, “it’s stunning”.

‘Far too small’

The Perth double act were impressed with its cleanliness, with the Dean and Chelsea from Inverness were impressed with the “well-equipped kitchen”.

However, it was “far too small” for Sarah, who said that she would “certainly not” be washing her hands over the toilet, which is where the bathroom sink was.

They were all taken to a local activity centre visit to participate in some Highland Games, where they did their own Haka, despite being thousands of miles away from New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.

Although they did end up tossing the caber.

After this, they went to a local cafe, where Pam revealed she met her husband at 17-years-old and that his parents own the 500-acres estate.

“It’s always been Robert’s dream to have a campsite,” she declared, however, she herself has never slept in a pod and does not like glamping.

In the morning, there was mixed reactions to their overnight stay, with Agnes sleeping “like a rock” and Sharmin joking she woke up with “broken ribs” due to the “terrible bed”.

For breakfast, the participants enjoyed filled rolls and sandwiches, with Marilyn revealing she had the “best black pudding sandwich ever” and would come all the way back for one.

‘If they didn’t enjoy themselves, they’re not welcome back anyway’

In the end, two of the three groups said they would come back, with the Perth ladies saying they would not due to it being “very below standard”.

In response, Pam said: “If they didn’t enjoy themselves, they’re not welcome back anyway.”

Four in a Bed continues at 5pm on Channel 4 on Thursday, when they will visit the Lovat Hotel in the Fair City.