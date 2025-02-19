Strathdon glamping site takes centre stage on Four in a Bed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Strathdon glamping site takes centre stage on Four in a Bed

One guest said she got the "best black pudding sandwich" ever during her stay.

By Chris Cromar
Cairngorms Glamping.
Cairngorms Glamping starred on tonight's Four in a Bed episode. Image: Channel 4.

An Aberdeenshire woman from the Cairngorms was the centre of attention on tonight’s episode of Channel 4 show Four in a Bed.

It was hosted by “generally outgoing” by Pam Taylor, who owns Cairngorm Glamping in Strathdon.

Four glamping pods, all self-catering are available for up to £120 per night, with an option for breakfast at the on sight snack bar for an “extra cost”.

Describing it, Pam said: “Our location absolutely 100% sells it, the river, the trees, the hills, we’ve got a bit of everything, we have so much more than the actual pod.”

PamTaylor.
Pam Taylor was tonight’s host. Image: Channel 4.

Confident about how the guests would experience it, on what is the third night of this week’s show after stays in Inverness and Durris in Aberdeenshire, she said “I’ve got it” and “the place has got it”.

Competitors on the show pay what they consider a fair amount for their stay, with this being revealed at the end of the week.

First to arrive were Sharmin Hossain and Sarah Lownie from the Lovat Hotel in Perth, with it being a “new experience” for “city girl” Sharmin.

They were staying in the £120 Stag pod, with all of the pods being a living space through the day and a bedroom at night.

However, her first impressions were, “is that it?”.

Cairngorms Glamping.
The teams had fun trying out Highland Games. Image: Channel 4.

Next to arrive from the Highland capital was Blackfriars owner Dean Slater and his daughter Chelsea Abbott, who were placed in the £120 per night Barn Owl pod, which had the exclusive use of its own hot tub.

“This is lovely,” Dean said of his abode for the night.

Last to arrive was last night’s hosts, mother and daughter duo Agnes Bulloch and Marilyn Childs Duncan of Bogenraith House in Durris.

They were placed in the Red Kit pod, which like the other two, is charged at £120 per night.

“No matter which way you look, this is like a picture postcard,” Agnes said, with her daughter responding, “it’s stunning”.

‘Far too small’

The Perth double act were impressed with its cleanliness, with the Dean and Chelsea from Inverness were impressed with the “well-equipped kitchen”.

However, it was “far too small” for Sarah, who said that she would “certainly not” be washing her hands over the toilet, which is where the bathroom sink was.

They were all taken to a local activity centre visit to participate in some Highland Games, where they did their own Haka, despite being thousands of miles away from New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.

Although they did end up tossing the caber.

Cairngorms Glamping.
Breakfast was a highlight for most. Image: Channel 4.

After this, they went to a local cafe, where Pam revealed she met her husband at 17-years-old and that his parents own the 500-acres estate.

“It’s always been Robert’s dream to have a campsite,” she declared, however, she herself has never slept in a pod and does not like glamping.

In the morning, there was mixed reactions to their overnight stay, with Agnes sleeping “like a rock” and Sharmin joking she woke up with “broken ribs” due to the “terrible bed”.

For breakfast, the participants enjoyed filled rolls and sandwiches, with Marilyn revealing she had the “best black pudding sandwich ever” and would come all the way back for one.

‘If they didn’t enjoy themselves, they’re not welcome back anyway’

In the end, two of the three groups said they would come back, with the Perth ladies saying they would not due to it being “very below standard”.

In response, Pam said:  “If they didn’t enjoy themselves, they’re not welcome back anyway.”

Four in a Bed continues at 5pm on Channel 4 on Thursday, when they will visit the Lovat Hotel in the Fair City.

Conversation