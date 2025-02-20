From nearly two decades in the Army to caring for aristocrats: Seil nurse pens first book at 88

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
From nearly two decades in the Army to caring for aristocrats: Seil nurse pens first book at 88

Mary Sandilands, from Seil, has published Never Argue with a Matron, which details her remarkable career in nursing.

Mary Sandilands Seil nurse
Mary Sandilands has shared the secrets of her nursing past. Image: Supplied.
By Louise Glen

A former nurse from Seil has published her first book at the age of 88.

Never Argue with a Matron chronicles Mary Sandilands’ 38-year nursing career spanning everything from caring for aristocrats to nearly two decades in the army.

Mary, known locally for her active involvement in the church and island community, began her writing journey by sharing personal anecdotes with her sister.

Mary Sandilands from the Isle of Seil has become a first-time author. Image: Supplied.

Encouraged to compile these stories into a notebook, Mary embarked on writing her memoir from her island home south of Oban.

Mary’s nursing career started in Oxford, where she trained as a student nurse.

One memorable experience involved caring for Baron Elie de Rothschild, the guardian of the French branch of the Rothschild family banking dynasty.

Baron Elie de Rothschild gave Mary an expensive gift

She said: “At the time there was a glamorous student nurse, and it was her birthday.

“Baron Rothschild asked what she would like for her birthday, and she said: ‘Gloves’.

“Bearing in mind this was 1955 and we were still recovering from the war, gloves were quite a luxury.

“The following day, gloves arrived from Paris and we were all in awe of them. It was quite a sensation.”

It was then the Baron asked all the nurses what they would like from Paris. Mary asked for pearls, meaning artificial pearls.

She added: “I was hoping for costume jewellery. A treble string of pearls turned up with a hook-and-eye catch and everything. They were pale blue.”

Mary Sandilands Christian Dior string of pearls.
Mary Sandilands’ Christian Dior string of pearls. Image: Supplied

To her astonishment, it was an authentic Christian Dior necklace – a cherished keepsake she still owns.

Mary’s professional journey led her to diverse roles, including serving as a nursing sister aboard the P&O Oriana cruise ship and as a domiciliary midwife in Liverpool.

Seil nurse spent nearly two decades in the Army

The pinnacle of her career was a 19-year tenure with Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps, with postings in Hong Kong, Nepal, Germany, and Cyprus.

During this period, Mary had the unique opportunity to experience flights in various military aircraft, including a Shackleton, a Lightning, and even being winched from a landing craft into a helicopter.

Mary relocated to Seil at 57 after connecting with a man named Pat over shared geological interests.

Their bond led to marriage, despite a 25-year age difference—Mary was 57, and Pat was 82.

Their time together was brief, as Pat passed away 19 months later from cancer.

Nevertheless, Mary chose to remain in Seil, valuing the community and memories shared with Pat.

In retirement, Mary has been an active volunteer at the Slate Islands Heritage Museum and with the Royal British Legion’s Easdale branch.

Never Argue with a Matron: Adventures in Twentieth-Century Nursing is published by Pen and Sword Books and can be purchased from Waterstones in Oban or on Amazon.

Conversation