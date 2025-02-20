Aberdeen’s Quiz store safe despite parent company announcing administration

Aberdeen’s Quiz store is to remain open despite the fashion retailer’s parent company announcing administration today.

The company announced this morning that the Scottish-based retailer could close up to 23 stores across Britain due to “poor performance”.

The move could also see up to 200 jobs across the UK lost as a result.

Quiz currently operates one store in the Granite City, based in Union Square shopping centre.

But, parent company Zandra Retail have confirmed it is not being considered for closure.

The news comes as a spate of closures in the Granite City mall have already been announced.

Insolvency practitioner Teneo has been appointed to handle administration proceedings.

The transaction is expected to be structured as a pre-pack administration, with the remaining assets being acquired by Orion Retail, a subsidiary of the company controlled by the founding family Ramzan.

Quiz boss ‘deeply sorry’ over job losses

Sheraz Ramzan, CEO of Quiz said: “The board took the difficult decision to appoint administrators to Zandra Retail Limited in light of the continuing challenging trading conditions impacting the group’s performance.

“We are deeply sorry to those affected by the store closures, including our retail colleagues.

“However, this decision will put the business in a more sustainable footing for the future and protect several hundred jobs as a result.”