A96 delays after lorry sheds load of logs at Raigmore Interchange in Inverness

Motorists in Inverness have faced lengthy tailbacks today after a lorry shed its load of logs.

The vehicle was turning onto the A9 southbound slip road from the Raigmore Interchange shortly after 9am when part of its cargo tumbled onto the road.

The vehicle was carrying logs, some of which were left strewn across the carriageway.

Pictures taken at the scene show a large pile of timber posts lying on the side of the road, with the flat-bed lorry parked on the slip road.

Workers could be seen attempting to clear the debris, as traffic in the area continued to build.

Lengthy tailbacks as A9 sliproad blocked

Motorists travelling into Inverness via the A96 Inverness to Aberdeen road have been experiencing lengthy tailbacks.

Traffic between Inverness Shopping Park and the Raigmore Interchange was at a standstill for a time, though it is beginning to move.

Traffic Scotland is reporting restrictions on the route.

The A9 Inverness to Perth road has not been affected.

Police Scotland have been approached for a statement.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.