A96 delays after lorry sheds load of logs at Raigmore Interchange in Inverness

Drivers are experiencing tailbacks

By Michelle Henderson
The lorry is to the left. Part of its load of logs can be seen to the right, blocking the road.
A lorry turning onto the A9 southbound slip road off Raigmore Interchange shed its load this morning. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Motorists in Inverness have faced lengthy tailbacks today after a lorry shed its load of logs.

The vehicle was turning onto the A9 southbound slip road from the Raigmore Interchange shortly after 9am when part of its cargo tumbled onto the road.

The vehicle was carrying logs, some of which were left strewn across the carriageway.

Pictures taken at the scene show a large pile of timber posts lying on the side of the road, with the flat-bed lorry parked on the slip road.

Workers could be seen attempting to clear the debris, as traffic in the area continued to build.

Lorry carrying logs parked on A9 sliproad.
<br />The lorry, heading southbound towards the A9 trunk road, was forced to pull over after shedding its load at one of the city’s busiest roundabouts. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Two men dressed in black in front of a pile of wooden posts.
Workers were pictured attempting to clear one lane of Raigmore Interchange roundabout after their lorry shed its load. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Lengthy tailbacks as A9 sliproad blocked

Motorists travelling into Inverness via the A96 Inverness to Aberdeen road have been experiencing lengthy tailbacks.

Traffic between Inverness Shopping Park and the Raigmore Interchange was at a standstill for a time, though it is beginning to move.

Drivers travelling along the A96 between Inverness Shopping Park and the Raigmore Interchange have been experiencing delays. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Traffic Scotland is reporting restrictions on the route.

The A9 Inverness to Perth road has not been affected.

Police Scotland have been approached for a statement.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

