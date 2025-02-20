Zizzi Bar in Tenerife still going strong – and announces new Aberdeen FC supporters club Zizzi Dons

The owner of Zizzi Bar in Tenerife has revealed the Aberdeen supporter’s pub in the sun is here to stay.

Willie Bruce has owned Zizzi’s for over nine years and says it will continue to serve as a focal point for Dons fans abroad – despite the departure of the Tenerife Dons group.

The bar will continue to show all Aberdeen fixtures and Willie also announced it will be home to a new supporters club, Zizzi Dons.

The club will carry on the practice of doing collections on matchdays for the Aberdeen FC Community Trust.

The Tenerife Dons announced recently that they would be leaving the bar, and are currently set up at Legends in Los Cristianos on matchdays.

Willie is open to offers for the bar but intends to keep it going until May, when he plans to retire.

And he’s keen to ensure it remains a Dons bar even under new owners.

Zizzi Bar open for business despite Tenerife Dons departure

Zizzi’s was busy for Saturday’s 2-1 away win for the Dandies at Dens Park, though there was some confusion over the bar’s status.

Willie said: “People were coming over thinking the bar had closed.

“I want to make it clear that the bar is open for business and will be showing all the Aberdeen fixtures for Dons fans abroad.

“The Tenerife Dons have left the bar, so, as a result, we have started our new supporters club, Zizzi Dons.

“We’re going to carry on with our collections for the Aberdeen FC Community Trust too.

“It’s great that we can continue to support the cause.

“We had a great turnout on Saturday, and I was sure to give out our signature shots after a great win against Dundee.”

The bar carries on as is just now, though Willie did share future plans for Zizzi’s.

He said: “I am open to offers for the bar, but I plan on keeping it until May.

“It’s also really important to me that any new owners will carry on showing Dons games and supporting the trust.”