Warning ‘people could die’ as four deliberate blazes in five days push Aberdeen firefighters to the limit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Warning ‘people could die’ as four deliberate blazes in five days push Aberdeen firefighters to the limit

Aberdeen councillors are pleading for the perpetrators to stop before someone loses their life.

Fire behind houses in Aberdeen
Voices around the city have called for an end to the chaos. Image: Fubar News/Facebook.
By Graham Fleming

It’s been warned that ‘people could die’ amid a spike in the number of deliberate fires in Aberdeen.

Firefighters have tackled four wilful fire-raisings in just five days, including one that has closed Dyce Academy for the best part of a week.

The worrying trend has prompted city councillors to urge perpetrators to stop before someone loses their life.

Police say they are working to “analyse trends” and bring those responsible to justice.

Eight deliberate fires in Aberdeen in February

The Press and Journal has reported on eight wilful fire-raisings during February so far.

Most recently Dyce Academy was forced to close, interrupting the education of hundreds of pupils.

It preceded another fire at a derelict building in Tillydrone less than 24 hours earlier.

Eight wilful fire-raising incidents have already been recorded this month.

Meanwhile, other deliberate fires have also been recorded in Bridge of Don, Rosemount and Den of Maidenscraig.

Dyce councillor and former firefighter Barney Crockett says it’s only a matter of time until “a death is caused”.

He told The Press and Journal: “The first thought you have is, of course, about safety, especially at something like a school.

“Smoke kills. Often that is just not appreciated.

“You have to think about what the potential for danger really is when these things are started.

“If you are aware of how dangerous these fires can be, even a tiny fire in the corner of a room can lead to death.

“You can never tell what the consequences might be.”

Independent councillor Barney Crockett is a member of the Salvation Army: "Jesus does indeed view me as a sunbeam." Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Voices around the city have called for an end to the chaos. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The increasing frequency of these fires was especially concerning for Mr Crockett.

“We must not stretch our emergency services,” he continued.

“Our fire services may be forced to deal with a small fire that was deliberately raised, but at the same time there may be a more serious one in somebody’s home, and they might not be able to get there.

“People could die as a result of this – even if it’s not a direct result of the one that someone has caused.

“We have to avoid fire services being diverted to places where they just can’t afford to be.”

Land Rover engulfed in flames.
A Land Rover Defender was engulfed by flames on Monday evening. Image: Fubar News.

He added: “I hope this message can get through to people of all ages, but particularly the young people that may not be aware.”

Martin Greig, convener of the council’s education committee, echoed Mr Crockett’s sentiments.

He has called for an end to the “nasty and vindictive” incidents plaguing Aberdeen.

Increasing number of deliberate fires in Aberdeen ‘deeply worrying’

“The frequency of these incidents is deeply worrying,” he said.

“I hope there is some analysis or evaluation being done on the reasons for this misconduct.

“As with most crimes, this is about a minority of malicious individuals acting erratically, so it is challenging to predict where the next incident will happen.

“I would call on the public to keep an eye out on any suspicious behaviour to try and protect our city.”

Police car pictures next to concrete wall of Dyce Academy as police stand guard at the main entrance.
Police standing guard outside Dyce Academy yesterday. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson.

He added: “The risks to individuals are very serious, the threat and potential for harm is extremely concerning for me.”

“It’s a really worry to think that there is an increase in fire-raising incidents.”

Police ‘to analyse trends’ in hunt for Aberdeen fire-raisers

Chief Inspector Steven McDonald, North Aberdeenshire Area Commander, said: “Anti-social behaviour such as wilful fire-raisings causes misery for local residents and will not be tolerated.

“We are working to identify all those involved in recent incidents and direct people away from this mindless activity and ensure a safer community.

“We are aware of an increase in these incidents since the start of the year and continually analyse crime trends and respond accordingly.

“While it must be stressed that not all recent incidents are believed to involve young people, officers engage with parents and guardians to ensure that they are aware of the impact of their children’s behaviour.

“We also work closely with partner agencies such as Social Work, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, and the local authority to identify opportunities for diversionary work and prevent future offending.

“We encourage anyone who experiences instances of anti-social behaviour to contact Police Scotland via 101, or in an emergency via 999.”

Timeline of Aberdeen fires in February

The Press and Journal has recorded a timeline of all deliberate fires in February to date.

Conversation