All the best pictures from The P&J Charity Gala 2025

The P&J Charity Gala has returned for a second year to raise vital funds for north and north-east charities.

Hundreds of guests from across the business community came together at P&J Live in support of The P&J Community Fund on Friday night.

The event – in association with Cala Homes – was hosted by TV star Ben Hanlin who brought the laughs and a touch of magic to the evening.

Among the guests of honour were this year’s P&J Community Fund partners – Elgin’s Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation and Aberdeen-based Clan Cancer Support.

The local charities were chosen through a public vote and will be supported by the newspaper over the next two years.

Vital funds raised at The P&J Charity Gala

The P&J Charity Gala marked the start of fundraising efforts for the two charities while shining a light on their work.

Guests arrived to a red carpet drinks reception before enjoying a three-course meal and live entertainment, including music from one of the UK’s biggest event bands, Waterfront.

The main events of the evening were the live and silent auctions, with bids made in support of Clan Cancer Support and Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation.

Craig Walker, editor of The Press and Journal, said: “It was great to kick-off the start of our partnership with our two new charities, chosen by The P&J readers, at The P&J Charity Gala.

“A lot of money was raised for these two great causes and we’re really looking forward to working with Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation and Clan Cancer Support.

“We aim to help boost awareness of these charities and highlight the fantastic work they do as well as raising as much money as we can over the next two years.”

Providing ‘invaluable support’

Fraser Carr, managing director of headline sponsor Cala Homes (North), said: “The P&J Charity Gala was once again a fantastic evening, bringing the community together to support two truly inspiring charities.

“It was wonderful to see their dedication recognised and celebrated, as they continue to make a real difference in our region.

“As headline sponsor, we are incredibly proud to be part of this event.

“We look forward to seeing how the funds raised through The P&J Community Fund will provide invaluable support over the next two years.”

The total funds raised during The P&J Charity Gala 2025 will be revealed in the coming days with the final amount to be split between the two charities.

Our photographers were there to capture the best moments from the night.