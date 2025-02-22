All the best pictures from The P&J Charity Gala 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

All the best pictures from The P&J Charity Gala 2025

Hundreds of guests came together to help raise funds for Clan Cancer Support and Abbie's Sparkle Foundation.

Craig Walker with charity partners on stage
Charity cheque to Clan Cancer Support and Abbie's Sparkle Foundation with Craig Walker and host Ben Hanlin. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
By Ellie Milne & meganavolio

The P&J Charity Gala has returned for a second year to raise vital funds for north and north-east charities.

Hundreds of guests from across the business community came together at P&J Live in support of The P&J Community Fund on Friday night.

The event – in association with Cala Homes – was hosted by TV star Ben Hanlin who brought the laughs and a touch of magic to the evening.

Among the guests of honour were this year’s P&J Community Fund partners – Elgin’s Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation and Aberdeen-based Clan Cancer Support.

The local charities were chosen through a public vote and will be supported by the newspaper over the next two years.

Vital funds raised at The P&J Charity Gala

Craig Walker, Editor Press & Journal. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The P&J Charity Gala marked the start of fundraising efforts for the two charities while shining a light on their work.

Guests arrived to a red carpet drinks reception before enjoying a three-course meal and live entertainment, including music from one of the UK’s biggest event bands, Waterfront.

The main events of the evening were the live and silent auctions, with bids made in support of Clan Cancer Support and Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation.

Craig Walker, editor of The Press and Journal, said: “It was great to kick-off the start of our partnership with our two new charities, chosen by The P&J readers, at The P&J Charity Gala.

“A lot of money was raised for these two great causes and we’re really looking forward to working with Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation and Clan Cancer Support.

“We aim to help boost awareness of these charities and highlight the fantastic work they do as well as raising as much money as we can over the next two years.”

Providing ‘invaluable support’

Alex Fleming. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Fraser Carr, managing director of headline sponsor Cala Homes (North), said: “The P&J Charity Gala was once again a fantastic evening, bringing the community together to support two truly inspiring charities.

“It was wonderful to see their dedication recognised and celebrated, as they continue to make a real difference in our region.

“As headline sponsor, we are incredibly proud to be part of this event.

“We look forward to seeing how the funds raised through The P&J Community Fund will provide invaluable support over the next two years.”

The total funds raised during The P&J Charity Gala 2025 will be revealed in the coming days with the final amount to be split between the two charities.

Our photographers were there to capture the best moments from the night. 

Charity Ball red carpet. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Charity Ball red carpet. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cheers! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Charity Ball red carpet. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Playing Heads and Tails. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Charity Ball red carpet. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Charity Ball red carpet. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Charity Ball red carpet. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
People get seated for the night ahead. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Host, Ben Hanlin. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The Press and Journal, P&J 275 GALA. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Charity Ball red carpet. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A fun evening. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Charity Ball red carpet. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Charity Ball red carpet. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Charity Ball red carpet. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Charity Ball red carpet. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Charity Ball red carpet. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Mark Thomson and Janet Grieve. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Charity Ball red carpet. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
W M Donald table. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Charity Ball red carpet. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Iris, Adam, Christine and Emma Whitton. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Balmoral table. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Matthew Finnie of Finiies the Jewellers presents the prize necklace to winner Rachel Miller, of Midmar. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
P&J Live table. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Matthew Finnie during the auction. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Balmoral table. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Some prop fun. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Finnies The Jeweller table. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Photobooth. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Clan Cancer Support table. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Kay Johnson, Pamela Fenton, Stephanie Broadley, Fiona Fernie, Kathryn Duncan, Lisa Barnard from CLAN. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation table. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Singing and dancing. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Ben Hanlin performed some magic tricks. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Callum Main and David Bradley. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
WM Donald table. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Charity Ball red carpet. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Charity Ball red carpet. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Picture of table 14 – P&J. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Host Ben Hanlin entertains the guests. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Picture of table 12 – Cala. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Charity Ball red carpet. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Picture of table 5 – ANM Group. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Jewellery gift box giveaway courtesy of Finnies the Jewellers. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Lynne Ritchie, Tammy Main and Lesley Mills. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Everyone was enjoying their evening. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Guests getting ready for the photobooth. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Louise Ritchie and Shona MacAskill. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Ken Miara, Kathleen Waller, Jean Glennie and Alison Dalgarno. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Quick photo outside. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The Press and Journal, P&J 275 GALA. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Round of applause. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Ben Hanlin interacting with the guests. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Selfie time. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Time to dance. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
On the Dancefloor with the band Waterfront. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Group shot on the dancefloor. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Waterfront performing. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
On the dancefloor. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Smile for the camera. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Selfie time. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
On the dancefloor. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
All smiles on the dancefloor. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Dancing the night away. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Fugro table. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Playing Heads and Tails. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
All smiles at the Gala. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Group photo. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Waterfront band performing. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Ben Hanlin performing. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The dancefloor was buzzing. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Scotia Strings. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Sir Jim Milne during the auction. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Charity Ball red carpet. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Charity Ball red carpet. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
More selfies. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Charity Ball red carpet. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Charity Ball red carpet. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Charity Ball red carpet. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Charity Ball red carpet. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Dancefloor fun. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Dancefloor fun. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Dancefloor fun. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A chair is set aside with a pink ribbon for Abbie on the Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation table. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Alex Fleming holding the auction. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Dancefloor fun. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Kerry and Kevin Dalgliesh. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Conversation