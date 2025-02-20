Tributes paid to Highland Games stalwart Alan Sim after death at 80

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tributes paid to Highland Games stalwart Alan Sim after death at 80

Alan Sim, an honorary life member and patron of both the Braemar Games and Ballater Highland Games, has sadly died.

By Michelle Henderson
Alan Sim of Fettercairn has a mighty effort at throwing the light hammer at Oldmeldrum Sports."
Alan Sim of Fettercairn picture throwing the light hammer at Oldmeldrum Sports in 1981. Image: Suplied.

Tributes have been paid to Highland Games ‘stalwart’ Alan Sim following his death at age 80.

Alan, from Fettercairn, passed away on Wednesday and will be remembered for his passion and dedication to the Games.

He leaves behind his wife Jennifer, his children Craig, Kelly, Scott and Amy and his five grandchildren.

Alan Sim tossing the caber
Mr Sim was an Honorary Patron of the Ballater Highland Games after competing at the annual event, including in August 1983. Image: Supplied.

Alan was a former building contractor who ran the village’s joinery business before retirement.

He was an Honorary Patron of the Ballater Highland Games and an Honorary Life Member of the Braemar Gathering and Highland Games.

In his younger years, he entered the Highland Games as a heavyweight competitor before going on to judge the next generation of competitors.

Alan Sim fondly remembered by competitors and friends

Friends, colleagues and members have taken to social media to pay tribute to Mr Sim, describing him as a ‘caring gentleman’.

Ballater Highland Games shared on Facebook: “Our sincere heartfelt condolences are with Alan’s family at this sad time.

“Alan was a highly respected heavy events competitor and Judge.

“He was a building contractor to trade and always at hand should the need arise.

“A kind and caring gentleman, a stalwart of Highland Games, a grand lad to have a dram with.

“Alan served on the General Council of the Scottish Games Association then served as President 1998 – 2001 RSHGA.”

Black and white group photo from Stoehaven Highland Games in 1986.
Alan was well-known in the Highland Games circuit including competing at Stonehaven Highland Games as a heavyweight in 1986. Image: Supplied.

Mourners say Alan has always “had the games at heart.”

Highland Games competitor Larry Brock commented: “Very sorry to hear. I enjoyed meeting him when I was competing in Scotland a very nice man.”

Gregor Edmunds added: “Sorry to hear this had many a good conversation with Alan on the circuit over the years. A decent soul always had the games at heart and good crack rest in peace, Alan.”

Michele Robb said Alan will be missed writing: “So many beautiful memories with Alan. He always gave the best cuddles.

“A true legend, with a big heart. Love to all his family.

“He would have loved to see my boys compete in the circuit and wind Bruce up. You’ll be missed by many.”

Alan Sim was Braemar Gathering legend

Staff at the Braemar Gathering and Highland Games Centre also spoke highly Mr Sim.

Taking to social media to share a photograph of Mr Sim during the 2004 games, they wrote: “BRHS are saddened to learn of the death of our Honoured Life Member Alan Sim from Fettercairn.

“Alan was a heavyweight competitor in his younger days, he then judged the heavy events at Braemar Gathering after he stopped competing.

“He was also involved with the Grampian Games and Royal Scottish Highland Games Associations, he also travelled abroad to several countries promoting the Highland Games Culture.

“Our thoughts are with his family at this sad time.”

Alan Sim pictured alongside Jim McBeath, George Donaldson, Bill Anderson and Brian Robin at the Oldmeldrum Sports Highland Games in 1984. Image Supplied.

Scott Fraser commented: “An absolute gentleman and stalwart in every sense of those words.

“When folk are gone you realise what a huge impact they have had on your life, so glad to have known Alan.”

Graham Jack described him as a ‘colourful engaging character’, adding: “Alan was a colourful engaging character on the Scottish Games Circuit and a great ambassador in his many visits to promote Scotland and Highland Games abroad.

“We first met and travelled together to Tokyo, Japan in October 1987 and met up frequently on the Games circuit since then.

“RIP Alan, fondly remembered. My sincere condolences to his family at this sad time.”

