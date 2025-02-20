Tributes paid to Highland Games stalwart Alan Sim after death at 80

Tributes have been paid to Highland Games ‘stalwart’ Alan Sim following his death at age 80.

Alan, from Fettercairn, passed away on Wednesday and will be remembered for his passion and dedication to the Games.

He leaves behind his wife Jennifer, his children Craig, Kelly, Scott and Amy and his five grandchildren.

Alan was a former building contractor who ran the village’s joinery business before retirement.

He was an Honorary Patron of the Ballater Highland Games and an Honorary Life Member of the Braemar Gathering and Highland Games.

In his younger years, he entered the Highland Games as a heavyweight competitor before going on to judge the next generation of competitors.

Alan Sim fondly remembered by competitors and friends

Friends, colleagues and members have taken to social media to pay tribute to Mr Sim, describing him as a ‘caring gentleman’.

Ballater Highland Games shared on Facebook: “Our sincere heartfelt condolences are with Alan’s family at this sad time.

“Alan was a highly respected heavy events competitor and Judge.

“He was a building contractor to trade and always at hand should the need arise.

“A kind and caring gentleman, a stalwart of Highland Games, a grand lad to have a dram with.

“Alan served on the General Council of the Scottish Games Association then served as President 1998 – 2001 RSHGA.”

Mourners say Alan has always “had the games at heart.”

Highland Games competitor Larry Brock commented: “Very sorry to hear. I enjoyed meeting him when I was competing in Scotland a very nice man.”

Gregor Edmunds added: “Sorry to hear this had many a good conversation with Alan on the circuit over the years. A decent soul always had the games at heart and good crack rest in peace, Alan.”

Michele Robb said Alan will be missed writing: “So many beautiful memories with Alan. He always gave the best cuddles.

“A true legend, with a big heart. Love to all his family.

“He would have loved to see my boys compete in the circuit and wind Bruce up. You’ll be missed by many.”

Alan Sim was Braemar Gathering legend

Staff at the Braemar Gathering and Highland Games Centre also spoke highly Mr Sim.

Taking to social media to share a photograph of Mr Sim during the 2004 games, they wrote: “BRHS are saddened to learn of the death of our Honoured Life Member Alan Sim from Fettercairn.

“Alan was a heavyweight competitor in his younger days, he then judged the heavy events at Braemar Gathering after he stopped competing.

“He was also involved with the Grampian Games and Royal Scottish Highland Games Associations, he also travelled abroad to several countries promoting the Highland Games Culture.

“Our thoughts are with his family at this sad time.”

Scott Fraser commented: “An absolute gentleman and stalwart in every sense of those words.

“When folk are gone you realise what a huge impact they have had on your life, so glad to have known Alan.”

Graham Jack described him as a ‘colourful engaging character’, adding: “Alan was a colourful engaging character on the Scottish Games Circuit and a great ambassador in his many visits to promote Scotland and Highland Games abroad.

“We first met and travelled together to Tokyo, Japan in October 1987 and met up frequently on the Games circuit since then.

“RIP Alan, fondly remembered. My sincere condolences to his family at this sad time.”