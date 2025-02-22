65 of the best pictures from Peterhead Academy’s show Billy Blonka and the Fantastical Fish Factory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
65 of the best pictures from Peterhead Academy’s show Billy Blonka and the Fantastical Fish Factory

The kids took to the stage in front of parents, teachers, and classmates to present their Peterhead-ified show.

By Jamie Sinclair
Skye McKenzie
Kids from Peterhead Academy took to the stage on Thursday and Friday evening for their Blue Toon parody of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

“Billy Blonka Buchan and the Fantastical Fish Factory” swaps chocolate for fish, and features scenes set around Peterhead.

Throughout there were set pieces at notable Peterhead locations such as the Harbour and popular takeaway Zanres.

The idea came about after drama teacher Casey Enkel asked pupils to come up with an idea that was Peterhead-related.

Katie Taylor, an S3 pupil, sprung the idea of a Wonka parody thanks to her love of the Roald Dahl story.

The project was entirely student-led with S6 pupil Skye McKenzie writing the script for the show.

Everything from set design and lighting to choreography and costumes have been taken on by the kids.

After the first performance on Thursday evening, our photographer Darrell Benns went along to the academy to capture the action of Friday’s show.

Peterhead Academy kids hard work pays off

Miss Enkel said: “Even though it is a parody, the amount of effort that’s been put in is amazing.

“We as teachers, have just really offered guidance and facilitated something which has turned out great.”

Before the show, the cast got together for a pre-show meal, as a reward for their hard work and to celebrate their success.

Parents, teachers, and classmates watched on with great pride as the students brought great laughs and memorable music numbers.

Katie Taylor said: “It has been a huge group effort.

“It’s been so fun to be able to have an input into our learning, and so great to share this experience with people that really love creating and acting.”

Murron More, choreographer, said: “I’ve got a lot more confidence than I did before I started.

“Teaching people to dance is something I’ve never really done before, but this has been a great opportunity for me to do so.”

Jack Steele, head of design said: “As part of the design team, it’s been great to have been trusted with this responsibility.

“It’s really nice to see the hard work pay off.

“Three girls have taken on the making of the costumes too, and they’ve done a great job.

“It’s incredible to see what they’ve done in such a short space of time, they look brilliant.”

All the best pictures from Friday night

The students having a meal together before the show. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Students on stage before the show. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Students having a meal together before the show. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Students chat before the night starts. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Peterhead Academy are doing a Peterhead-style parody of Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory, called Billy Blonka & the Fish Factory. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Freya Nordby and Lucas Elsey reading lines before the show. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Freya Nordby before the show. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Hair and makeup before the show. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Tech team getting ready. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Ella Buchan reading her lines before the show. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Katie Taylor with castmate during the intermission of the show. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Katie Taylor and Skye McKenzie heading through the stage doors to their next scene. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The show set. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Organiser Casey Enkel. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Alexa More, Lucas Elsey and Lily Orecchioni during the show. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The script. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Students during the intermission of the show. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Ella Buchan – Scabby Fooshty during the show. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Freya Nordby – Louie Northsound during the show. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The show in full swing. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Students during the intermission of the show. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Stage manager Jack Steele during the show. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The students performing. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Billy Blonka & the Fish Factory on stage. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Billy Blonka & the Fish Factory on stage. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Peterhead Academy performing. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Katie Taylor – Peter Heid during the intermission of the show. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Stage manager Jack Steele. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The students performing. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The students performing. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Freya Nordby – Louie Northsound during the show. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The audience give a round of applause. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The cast for the final scene. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The cast backstage before heading on for the final scene. Friday 21st February 2025. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Freya Nordby – Louie Northsound during the show. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Skye McKenzie and Miss Enkel at the end of the show. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Seweryn Biadacz at the end of the show. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The students during the show. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The end of the show. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Billy Blonka & the Fish Factory. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Miss Enkel at the end of the show. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The cast taking their bows at the end. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Skye McKenzie taking a bow at the end of the show. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Jack Steele and Miss Enkel at the end of the show. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

