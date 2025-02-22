65 of the best pictures from Peterhead Academy’s show Billy Blonka and the Fantastical Fish Factory

Kids from Peterhead Academy took to the stage on Thursday and Friday evening for their Blue Toon parody of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

“Billy Blonka Buchan and the Fantastical Fish Factory” swaps chocolate for fish, and features scenes set around Peterhead.

Throughout there were set pieces at notable Peterhead locations such as the Harbour and popular takeaway Zanres.

The idea came about after drama teacher Casey Enkel asked pupils to come up with an idea that was Peterhead-related.

Katie Taylor, an S3 pupil, sprung the idea of a Wonka parody thanks to her love of the Roald Dahl story.

The project was entirely student-led with S6 pupil Skye McKenzie writing the script for the show.

Everything from set design and lighting to choreography and costumes have been taken on by the kids.

After the first performance on Thursday evening, our photographer Darrell Benns went along to the academy to capture the action of Friday’s show.

Peterhead Academy kids hard work pays off

Miss Enkel said: “Even though it is a parody, the amount of effort that’s been put in is amazing.

“We as teachers, have just really offered guidance and facilitated something which has turned out great.”

Before the show, the cast got together for a pre-show meal, as a reward for their hard work and to celebrate their success.

Parents, teachers, and classmates watched on with great pride as the students brought great laughs and memorable music numbers.

Katie Taylor said: “It has been a huge group effort.

“It’s been so fun to be able to have an input into our learning, and so great to share this experience with people that really love creating and acting.”

Murron More, choreographer, said: “I’ve got a lot more confidence than I did before I started.

“Teaching people to dance is something I’ve never really done before, but this has been a great opportunity for me to do so.”

Jack Steele, head of design said: “As part of the design team, it’s been great to have been trusted with this responsibility.

“It’s really nice to see the hard work pay off.

“Three girls have taken on the making of the costumes too, and they’ve done a great job.

“It’s incredible to see what they’ve done in such a short space of time, they look brilliant.”

