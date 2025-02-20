News Woman charged after two-vehicle crash on Aberdeen’s South College Street The incident happened on Wednesday evening. By Chris Cromar February 20 2025, 3:04 pm February 20 2025, 3:04 pm Share Woman charged after two-vehicle crash on Aberdeen’s South College Street Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6697557/woman-charged-crash-aberdeen-south-college-street/ Copy Link 0 comment Police were called to the crash on South College Street. Image: DC Thomson. A 24-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a road traffic offence after a two-vehicle crash in Aberdeen. The incident happened on South College Street in the city centre at about 5.20pm on Wednesday. A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a crash involving two vehicles on South College Street in Aberdeen. “There were no reports of any injuries. “One of the drivers, a 24-year-old woman, has been charged in connection with a road traffic offence.”
