Woman charged after two-vehicle crash on Aberdeen’s South College Street

A 24-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a road traffic offence after a two-vehicle crash in Aberdeen.

The incident happened on South College Street in the city centre at about 5.20pm on Wednesday.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a crash involving two vehicles on South College Street in Aberdeen.

“There were no reports of any injuries.

“One of the drivers, a 24-year-old woman, has been charged in connection with a road traffic offence.”