Opening date and location revealed for new Cults Post Office

The area has been without one since it closed in August 2024.

By Chris Cromar
Cults Post Office.
Cults Post Office closed in August last year. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

After being without a post office since August, it has been announced one will be returning to Cults next month.

It will be based at Tesco Express on North Deeside Road in the affluent Aberdeen suburb and will restore a postal service to the area after the branch on the same street closed in August due to the due to the resignation of the temporary postmaster.

Opening on March 28, at 1pm, it will be open six days a week (Monday to Saturday) between 8am and 8pm.

That means it will offer a 72-hour service, an extra 21 hours compared to the previous one.

Tesco Express Cults.
The new Cults Post Office will be located inside the Tesco Express. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

Products and services will be available as before, meaning customers will be able to withdraw cash, pay bills and exchange currency from it.

The Post Office counter will be situated alongside the retail counter of the shop.

Previously located in Will’s Toy Shop – about 175 yards away from the Tesco Express – its closure was described as a “loss for the community”.

Peterculter Post Office.
Peterculter Post Office closed last summer. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson.

In August, Will’s Top Shop owner Brendan Will said: “If any businesses in the community think that the post office may work within their offering, we would be happy to offer any support and advice we can.”

Tesco clearly sees economic potential in having the branch in their new store, with it likely to service not just Cults, but also the Bieldside, Milltimber and Peterculter areas of the west of Aberdeen.

The latter’s post office – which was located in Spar on North Deeside Road – closed its doors in June 2024 after its postmaster resigned – meaning the nearest local branch has been the Seafield Post Office, which is located at Co-op on Countesswells Road.

