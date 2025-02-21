A96 closed due to crash south of Huntly

The A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road is closed in both directions due to a crash south of Huntly.

The carriageway is restricted at Colpy, located midway between Huntly and Inverurie.

The number of vehicles and the severity of any injuries is currently unknown.

Police were called to the scene shortly after 7.30am.

Traffic Scotland is reporting a full road closure in the area, near the Colpy junction with the A920 road to Oldmeldrum.

Officers are diverting motorists via Oldmeldrum as crews deal with the incident.

It is understood an air ambulance is on the scene.

Bus service disruption

Bus services operating on the A96 are facing disruption as they are forced to divert away from their scheduled route.

Stagecoach Bluebird has confirmed all number 10 and M96 services are being diverted via Insch.

A statement posted on X reads: “Due to an Incident and closure on the A96 at Colpy All 10 and M96 services will be diverting via Insch the B9002 and A97 to Huntly in both directions until further notice.

“This will mean that Colpy bus stop will not be serviced until the road re-opens.”

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.