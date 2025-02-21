Elgin vs Eton: Moray’s top debate team to take on the best in the country

An Elgin debating team are preparing for the finals of a national competition where they will compete against the likes of the prime minister-producing Eton College.

Elgin Academy finished second to Aberdeen’s Albyn Academy in the north-east regional heat of the Ethics Cup earlier this month.

A surprise email soon followed, however, revealing the talented pupils were the highest scoring runners-up in the United Kingdom.

That meant they had earned a place in the finals after all.

The eight secondary school pupils, all from years S5 to S6, will now be going to St Andrews in June.

The pupils will have the chance to compete against schools like Eton College as well as George Heriot’s School from Edinburgh.

In all, 20 former British prime ministers have attended Eton, including David Cameron and Boris Johnson.

The Ethics Cup is not a traditional debating tournament.

Students are rewarded not on their ability to win an argument, but by advancing the debate on ethical issues of public concern.

Marilyn Hamilton, a teacher for Religious and Moral Philosophical Studies at the secondary school, organised the club three years ago.

Now, as the teacher prepares to finally take the group to the finals in St Andrews, she says she is “so proud” of the team’s efforts.

She said: “When I watched them competing in the regional heats a few weeks ago, honestly I could not have been prouder.

“I thought my heart would burst with pride just listening to them putting across their arguments in a really considerate way.”

‘It was a surprise for us to enter the finals’

The north-east regional heat earlier this month was held virtually as most schools were unable to make it through to Fraserburgh Academy.

Elgin Academy won two out of three rounds – coming a very close second to Aberdeen debating specialists Albyn School.

Andrew Paterson, a fifth year debater, said: “We originally got an email to say that we came second and we wouldn’t go to St Andrews.

“I think it was a day after that we got an email from St Andrews to say we were the highest scoring runners up in the whole of the UK.”

In the Ethics Cup rulebook, it states: “12 schools will progress to the finals at the University of St. Andrews.

“Every regional winner will advance, as will the two best-performing runners-up, using the tiebreakers laid out on the scoring page.”

When the group was asked if they ever expected to get through to the finals, they all immediately said “No!”.

Pupils Andrew Paterson, Charles Harvey, Alex Milne, Maja Zabreska, Emily Williamson, Alana Baird, Taylor Truscott and Maddie Wells will all be heading along to the finals in June.

‘It will be great to meet new people at the finals’

Alana Baird, team captain and member of three years, said: “It feels good to finally be making it after three years.

“I started at the youngest age I could join, and I’m leaving at the oldest age I could join.

“As a team we’re all so excited to go.

“It’s a great opportunity and we’ve been working towards it for a few years.

“I want to be able to meet new people as well.

“There are other schools which I couldn’t dream of meeting, such as Eton College.”

Ethics Cup offers a ‘different type of debating’

Newest member, Alex Milne, said the club is ‘quite interesting’ and they cover a variety of ‘contemporary’ topics.

She said: “I really enjoy it. I think it’s quite interesting.

“All the topics are quite new and upcoming.

“My favourite would probably have to be the ‘Save your Child’ debate.”

This discussion centres on a situation that explores if it is ‘morally right’ to have another child just to take their stem cells and save another.

Referring to the schools they would be competing against, Alana added: “It’s quite scary because I know they have all won their regional heats.

“Equally, they haven’t won against us yet.

“I know it’ll be a great experience for all of us.”

As the group have a number of expenses they will have to fund themselves, including accommodation at St Andrews, they will be undertaking a fundraising effort.

They are currently contacting local businesses in the hopes of receiving sponsorships.