City reacts as Aberdeen firefighters warn ‘people could die’ if string of deliberate fires continue

Concerned Aberdeen citizens have shared their reactions to the recent string of deliberate fires plaguing the city.

Within the past week alone, firefighters have had to tackle at least four blazes, with the most recent site being Dyce Academy.

Dyce councillor and former firefighter Barney Crockett says it’s only a matter of time until “a death is caused”.

Police have confirmed that they are investigating the fires and analysing trends between the cases.

P&J readers call for fire starters to be brought to justice

Press & Journal and Evening Express readers have shared their thoughts on this latest series of fires in the Granite City.

Several felt that if youngsters are involved they should face proper punishment.

Ally Pirie said: “I don’t know what is going on in Aberdeen. It’s just being ruined by feral little (swearing emoji).

“The law needs to change and charge them as adults if they ever get caught.”

Wilma Iris Youngman said: “No deterrent or proper punishment for any crimes committed.”

“I hope once this person or persons get caught, they will be punished properly at court,” added Jamesie Ronald.

“They are risking people’s lives. Some people’s lives are short enough as it is without people doing this.

“It’s disgusting, to be honest.”

The next steps in extinguishing the problem

Children and youths have been linked to a number of the recent deliberate fires – though the police have stressed that is not the position in all cases.

Some of those commenting on our stories said more must be done to provide young people in the city with positive activities and opportunities.

Jonathan Dawson said: “Bring back the youth projects! Kids have nothing better to do nowadays other than to cause problems!

“I think it’s teens or youths doing it out of boredom” said Vicky Clyne.

“They are loving all this attention. When I was a teen, there were clubs I went to but that was 15 years ago.

“I even volunteered on a bus when I was 18-19.”

Many are worried about the greater risks that could be posed by such incidents.

Gloria Malcolm said: “It’s the risk to the firefighters of injury too and the waste of resources that might be needed elsewhere…”

And Wendy Ann Allan warned: “Arson can be a prelude to much more serious crimes!”

How to tackle the deliberate fire-raising

Chief Inspector Steven McDonald, North Aberdeenshire Area Commander, told us this week: “Anti-social behaviour such as wilful fire-raisings causes misery for local residents and will not be tolerated.

“We are working to identify all those involved in recent incidents and direct people away from this mindless activity and ensure a safer community.

“While it must be stressed that not all recent incidents are believed to involve young people, officers engage with parents and guardians to ensure that they are aware of the impact of their children’s behaviour.”

Commenters were split on what preventative measures should be taken to combat the issues.

Nicola Jane Park said: “Parents need to have more responsibility over where their children are or what they are doing. Before someone gets hurt.

Alan Dongworth added: “Police need to check social media. These cretins love bragging about their exploits.”