City reacts as Aberdeen firefighters warn ‘people could die’ if string of deliberate fires continue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

City reacts as Aberdeen firefighters warn ‘people could die’ if string of deliberate fires continue

Press & Journal readers have shared their views on the fires plaguing the Granite City.

By Jamie Sinclair
Land Rover engulfed in flames.
A Land Rover Defender was engulfed by flames on Monday evening, one of a string of wilful fires in recent days. Image: Fubar News.

Concerned Aberdeen citizens have shared their reactions to the recent string of deliberate fires plaguing the city.

Within the past week alone, firefighters have had to tackle at least four blazes, with the most recent site being Dyce Academy.

Dyce councillor and former firefighter Barney Crockett says it’s only a matter of time until “a death is caused”.

Police have confirmed that they are investigating the fires and analysing trends between the cases.

Our map shows a number of the most significant recent wilful firs this month.

P&J readers call for fire starters to be brought to justice

Press & Journal and Evening Express readers have shared their thoughts on this latest series of fires in the Granite City.

Several felt that if youngsters are involved they should face proper punishment.

Ally Pirie said: “I don’t know what is going on in Aberdeen. It’s just being ruined by feral little (swearing emoji).

“The law needs to change and charge them as adults if they ever get caught.”

Land Rover engulfed in flames.
This car fire was deliberately started. The vehicle was left a charred ruin. Image: Fubar News.

Wilma Iris Youngman said: “No deterrent or proper punishment for any crimes committed.”

“I hope once this person or persons get caught, they will be punished properly at court,” added Jamesie Ronald.

“They are risking people’s lives. Some people’s lives are short enough as it is without people doing this.

“It’s disgusting, to be honest.”

The next steps in extinguishing the problem

Children and youths have been linked to a number of the recent deliberate fires – though the police have stressed that is not the position in all cases.

Some of those commenting on our stories said more must be done to provide young people in the city with positive activities and opportunities.

Jonathan Dawson said: “Bring back the youth projects! Kids have nothing better to do nowadays other than to cause problems!

“I think it’s teens or youths doing it out of boredom” said Vicky Clyne.

“They are loving all this attention. When I was a teen, there were clubs I went to but that was 15 years ago.

“I even volunteered on a bus when I was 18-19.”

Many are worried about the greater risks that could be posed by such incidents.

Gloria Malcolm said: “It’s the risk to the firefighters of injury too and the waste of resources that might be needed elsewhere…”

And Wendy Ann Allan warned: “Arson can be a prelude to much more serious crimes!”

There have been a number of deliberate fires at Den of Maidencraig Nature Reserve. Image supplied by Fubar News.

How to tackle the deliberate fire-raising

Chief Inspector Steven McDonald, North Aberdeenshire Area Commander, told us this week: “Anti-social behaviour such as wilful fire-raisings causes misery for local residents and will not be tolerated.

“We are working to identify all those involved in recent incidents and direct people away from this mindless activity and ensure a safer community.

“While it must be stressed that not all recent incidents are believed to involve young people, officers engage with parents and guardians to ensure that they are aware of the impact of their children’s behaviour.”

Commenters were split on what preventative measures should be taken to combat the issues.

Nicola Jane Park said: “Parents need to have more responsibility over where their children are or what they are doing. Before someone gets hurt.

Alan Dongworth added: “Police need to check social media. These cretins love bragging about their exploits.”

Conversation