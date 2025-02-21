Nairn residents say ‘appalling’ sex attack is latest in series of incidents amid three-year fight for CCTV

Calls for CCTV cameras to be installed along a riverside path in Nairn have been revived after a woman was sexually assaulted and robbed in broad daylight.

The 39-year-old was walking along the footpath between Church Road and Jubilee Bridge with two children in a pram when she was attacked at around 2:30pm on Monday.

She was sexually assaulted by the man while the woman stole her purse.

It is understood the children were not injured.

Police have stepped up local patrols as they work to identify the perpetrators.

Calls for CCTV at Nairn beauty spot

The incident has rocked the Nairn community, prompting calls for greater security measures at the local beauty spot.

Queenspark Residents’ Group Chairperson Morag Anderson claims the attack is the latest in a series of worrying incidents.

In August 2024, a man was attacked in the same area. Locals have also reported incidents of antisocial behaviour and vandalism.

She says the group have been pushing for CCTV and lighting along the riverside for nearly three years.

Ms Anderson told The Press and Journal she is “appalled and saddened to hear of such a vicious assault” and “hope that the lady concerned is receiving all the appropriate help and support that she needs.”

She continued: “As a group, we have been requesting CCTV and lighting at the riverside for almost the whole of the group’s three-year existence.

“Our members and Queenspark residents have reported in person and on social media they do not feel safe at the riverside.

“They won’t walk their dogs or take the riverside route over to Sainsbury’s.”

The group is encouraging residents to join their new Queenspark Neighbourhood Watch scheme, which will officially launch in March.

Ms Anderson added: “We wanted to take a proactive approach to dealing with these issues and in light of this recent assault it is needed more now than ever.

“We hope to be working closely with our local police officers and other emergency services to bring back that sense of safety and community.

“It is reassuring to know that neighbours are looking out for each other and are aware when something is ‘not right.”

Councillor Barbara Jarvie also raised the issue of installing cameras along the riverside with the local police commander during a Nairnshire Committee meeting on February 10.

Ms Jarvie has since written to the local inspector calling for swift action to help assist police, whilst improving public confidence and safety.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, she said: “We are a seaside town and these things should not be happening.

“It is a lovely area down there and we want the public to use it more, but we want people to feel safe.

“Everyone needs to feel safe. The locals and visitors have a right to feel safe.”

Police appeal for information to help catch Nairn sexual assault and robbery perpetrators

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 2059 of Monday, 17 February 2025.

Detective Inspector Andy Bilton said: “I would ask that anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant you think it is, gets in touch with officers.”

The male suspect is believed to be in his late 20s to early 30s, around 5ft 10in with dark hair and shaved sideburns.

He was wearing a dark hooded jacket, black gloves and a baseball cap.

The female suspect is described as being in her late 20s to early 30s, around 5ft 4in tall, with long dark shoulder-length hair.

She was wearing a black jacket and had a nose stud.