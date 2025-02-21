Maki and Ramen and Wingstop locations confirmed as Union Square teases openings

Maki and Ramen and Wingstop have confirmed their locations as they get set to open outlets in Aberdeen’s Union Square.

Global fried chicken joint Wingstop, which already has 1,600 establishments worldwide, will be located between Brewdog and Nando’s,

The American chain spent £250,000 in renovating the space, formerly Handmade Burger Co.

It will be Wingstop’s third restaurant in Scotland, along with Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Meanwhile, work has started on Maki and Ramen.

The sushi and noodle bar will be located next to Estabulo and Pure Spa.

The Japanese restaurant will take over the spot vacated by Italian eatery Carluccio’s in 2018.

It will be the Asian chain’s seventh venue in Scotland, with four in Edinburgh and three in Glasgow.

In other good news for Union Square fans, Indian restaurant Singh Street has opened on the first floor.

The Punjabi-inspired street food firm has taken over the unit left vacant by Chiquito, next to Cineworld.

It is the firm’s second restaurant, with its first only opening in the Scottish capital in September last year.

The last few months have seen many changes at Union Square, which celebrated its 15th birthday in October.

East Asian-inspired restaurant Itsu closed last month after going into administration.

Just this week it was announced that popular sandwich chain Subway has also shut.