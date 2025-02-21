Maki and Ramen and Wingstop locations confirmed as Union Square teases openings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Maki and Ramen and Wingstop locations confirmed as Union Square teases openings

They will be welcome additions for fans of the shopping centre.

By Chris Cromar
Union Square Aberdeen.
There are exciting additions coming to Union Square.

Maki and Ramen and Wingstop have confirmed their locations as they get set to open outlets in Aberdeen’s Union Square.

Global fried chicken joint Wingstop, which already has 1,600 establishments worldwide, will be located between Brewdog and Nando’s,

The American chain spent £250,000 in renovating the space, formerly Handmade Burger Co.

Wingstop Union Square.
Wingstop will be opening at Union Square in Aberdeen. Image: Supplied

It will be Wingstop’s third restaurant in Scotland, along with Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Meanwhile, work has started on Maki and Ramen.

The sushi and noodle bar will be located next to Estabulo and Pure Spa.

The Japanese restaurant will take over the spot vacated by Italian eatery Carluccio’s in 2018.

It will be the Asian chain’s seventh venue in Scotland, with four in Edinburgh and three in Glasgow.

Maki and Ramen.
Union Square’s Maki and Ramen will be its second restaurant.

In other good news for Union Square fans, Indian restaurant Singh Street has opened on the first floor.

The Punjabi-inspired street food firm has taken over the unit left vacant by Chiquito, next to Cineworld.

It is the firm’s second restaurant, with its first only opening in the Scottish capital in September last year.

Shutter closed outside Subway in Union Square.
Subway’s closure in Union Square was announced this week. Image: DC Thomson.

The last few months have seen many changes at Union Square, which celebrated its 15th birthday in October.

East Asian-inspired restaurant Itsu closed last month after going into administration.

Just this week it was announced that popular sandwich chain Subway has also shut.

