Dom Joly and wife Stacey MacDougall visit her ancestral home in Oban as couple praise ‘brilliant place’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Dom Joly and wife Stacey MacDougall visit her ancestral home in Oban as couple praise ‘brilliant place’

Dunollie Castle staff said they were 'delighted' to help Dom Joly's wife explore her clan's history in Oban.

By Ena Saracevic
Dom Joly and his wife Stacey visited the castle last week. Image: Facebook.
Dom Joly and his wife Stacey visited the castle last week. Image: Facebook.

Dom Joly and his wife recently visited an Oban castle to explore her Scottish roots.

Stacey MacDougall recently discovered her links to Oban and was “incredibly happy” to see Dunollie Castle whilst her husband was in town for his comedy tour.

Dunollie was built by the MacDougalls of Lorn in the 13th century but was abandoned by the family in 1746.

The existing ruins mostly date from the 15th century and are cared for by the Dunollie Preservation Trust.

Dom Joly and his family.
Dom Joly and his wife Stacey, with their family. Image: Supplied.
The pair visited Dunollie Castle.

Many of Stacey’s ancestors, the MacDougalls and Johnstones, were among those who “got on a boat to Canada”.

 

Dom and Stacey enjoyed a guided tour with the castle’s Collections Development Officer Shannen Provan-Sloan on February 15.

Castle staff have said they ‘loved’ having the couple visit.

Dunollie Castle posted on Facebook: “On Saturday, we had the pleasure of welcoming Dom Joly—award-winning comedian, broadcaster, and travel writer—to Dunollie while he was in Oban for The Conspiracy Tour!

“Dom’s wife, Stacey, is a proud MacDougall from Canada, and we were delighted to help her explore her clan’s rich history.

“They enjoyed a guided tour with Shannen, our Collections Development Officer, and even caught some rare Scottish sunshine up at the castle!”

Castle staff added that they “loved” having the pair visit, and hope Dom and Stacey enjoyed the experience as much as they did.

Dom and Stacey visit ‘brilliant’ Dunollie Castle to explore MacDougall roots

Dom responded to the castle’s post on social media: “What a brilliant place and you were all so kind and made a frugal MacDougall incredibly happy.

“Thank you so much! Victory or death!”

The Press and Journal exclusively interviewed Dom earlier this year where he spoke about how his wife Stacey and daughter Parker found their family tribe in Oban.

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?

Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.

Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox.

Conversation