Dom Joly and wife Stacey MacDougall visit her ancestral home in Oban as couple praise ‘brilliant place’

Dom Joly and his wife recently visited an Oban castle to explore her Scottish roots.

Stacey MacDougall recently discovered her links to Oban and was “incredibly happy” to see Dunollie Castle whilst her husband was in town for his comedy tour.

Dunollie was built by the MacDougalls of Lorn in the 13th century but was abandoned by the family in 1746.

The existing ruins mostly date from the 15th century and are cared for by the Dunollie Preservation Trust.

Many of Stacey’s ancestors, the MacDougalls and Johnstones, were among those who “got on a boat to Canada”.

Dom and Stacey enjoyed a guided tour with the castle’s Collections Development Officer Shannen Provan-Sloan on February 15.

Castle staff have said they ‘loved’ having the couple visit.

Dunollie Castle posted on Facebook: “On Saturday, we had the pleasure of welcoming Dom Joly—award-winning comedian, broadcaster, and travel writer—to Dunollie while he was in Oban for The Conspiracy Tour!

“Dom’s wife, Stacey, is a proud MacDougall from Canada, and we were delighted to help her explore her clan’s rich history.

“They enjoyed a guided tour with Shannen, our Collections Development Officer, and even caught some rare Scottish sunshine up at the castle!”

Castle staff added that they “loved” having the pair visit, and hope Dom and Stacey enjoyed the experience as much as they did.

Dom and Stacey visit ‘brilliant’ Dunollie Castle to explore MacDougall roots

Dom responded to the castle’s post on social media: “What a brilliant place and you were all so kind and made a frugal MacDougall incredibly happy.

“Thank you so much! Victory or death!”

The Press and Journal exclusively interviewed Dom earlier this year where he spoke about how his wife Stacey and daughter Parker found their family tribe in Oban.

