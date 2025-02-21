Fire breaks out at Aberdeenshire battery storage facility

A fire has broken out at a battery storage facility near Rothienorman in Aberdeenshire.

The incident to the north of the village at the Scot Stability facility at Middleton of Blackford started at around 2.20pm this afternoon.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they were alerted to the blaze at 2.23pm and have sent two appliances, one from Inverurie and another from Oldemldrum.

A 50-megawatt project, it was granted planning permission in November 2022 and is in the process of being built.

Located close to Rothienorman Substation, once completed the Anesco-owned battery energy storage system will comprise of 15 battery rows and is expected to have a lifespan of 40 years.

