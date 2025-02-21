News Rachel Parker: Woman last seen in Aberdeen four days ago traced The 32-year-old was traced in the Scottish Borders. By Jamie Sinclair February 21 2025, 4:24 pm February 21 2025, 4:24 pm Share Rachel Parker: Woman last seen in Aberdeen four days ago traced Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6698563/rachel-parker-aberdeen-found/ Copy Link 0 comment Rachel has been found. Image: DC Thomson. A missing woman last seen in Aberdeen four days ago has been traced safe and well in the Scottish Borders. Rachel Parker, 32, was last seen in the city on Monday February 17. She was reported missing from Eyemouth and police believe she returned home to the Scottish Borders the same day. In an online statement, police said: “Thank you to everyone who shared and responded to our appeal.”
