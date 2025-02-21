Hunt for missing woman last seen in Aberdeen four days ago

Police are appealing for information to help trace a missing woman last seen in Aberdeen four days ago.

Rachel Parker, 32, was last seen in the city on Monday February 17.

She is believed to be driving a “distinctive blue Skoda Fabia” with a white roof and wing mirrors, registration SV65 KNU.

She may also be with a medium-sized black dog.

Whilst she was last seen in Aberdeen, she was reported missing from Eyemouth and police believe she returned home to the Scottish Borders the same day.

Rachel is described as 5 ft 5 and of slim build. She has long brown hair and wears glasses.

It is unknown what she was wearing but she tends to wear outdoor walking clothing.

Police have requested anyone with information on her whereabouts, or that can assist in their search, to contact them.

Those with information have been encouraged to call 101 and quote reference 3537 of Thursday February 20 2025.