Dyce Academy confirms reopening plans after deliberate fire

Dyce Academy will reopen next week following a deliberate fire.

The Aberdeen secondary school was forced to close following the Tuesday night blaze, which was tackled by 60 firefighters.

Several classrooms still require extensive repairs, which has resulted in timetable changes.

Staff will be able to access the school on Monday morning, with S5 and S6 pupils attending classes in the afternoon.

The remaining students will have a phased return on Tuesday February 25.

The fire was one of four wilful fire-raising incidents over just five days.

The worrying spike has led to pleas for the perpetrators to stop before someone dies.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesperson said: “An update letter has now been issued to all parents/carers from the Head Teacher.

“A small number of classrooms require extensive repair but arrangements are being made to allow the school to re-open next week.

“In order to allow pupils and staff time to familiarise themselves with changes to timetabled classes and associated evacuation routes to keep everyone safe, staff will return on the morning of Monday 24th, followed by a return for all Dyce Academy S5/S6 pupils on Monday afternoon.

“We will then have a phased return for remaining year groups over Tuesday 25th so that all year groups can be inducted in the new arrangements.

“Sport Aberdeen will update parents regarding swimming lessons due to take place over the weekend at Dyce Academy’s public swimming pool and it advises individuals to keep an eye on its social media channels for further updates.”