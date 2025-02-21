Dyce Academy confirms reopening plans after deliberate fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Dyce Academy confirms reopening plans after deliberate fire

The school has been closed for most of the week following a deliberate blaze.

By Jamie Sinclair
Police vehicle outside Dyce Academy.
The fire broke out in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Image: Graham Fleming/ DC Thomson.

Dyce Academy will reopen next week following a deliberate fire.

The Aberdeen secondary school was forced to close following the Tuesday night blaze, which was tackled by 60 firefighters.

Several classrooms still require extensive repairs, which has resulted in timetable changes.

Staff will be able to access the school on Monday morning, with S5 and S6 pupils attending classes in the afternoon.

Dyce Academy building with open windows on the top floor.
The top floor windows of Dyce Academy were opened to air the school after the fire was extinguished. Image: Graham Fleming/ DC Thomson.

The remaining students will have a phased return on Tuesday February 25.

The fire was one of four wilful fire-raising incidents over just five days.

The worrying spike has led to pleas for the perpetrators to stop before someone dies.

Teachers and kids to return to Dyce Academy on Monday

An Aberdeen City Council spokesperson said: “An update letter has now been issued to all parents/carers from the Head Teacher.

“A small number of classrooms require extensive repair but arrangements are being made to allow the school to re-open next week.

Police car pictures next to concrete wall of Dyce Academy as police stand guard at the main entrance.
S5 and S6 pupils will join teachers in returning to the school on Monday. Image: Graham Fleming/ DC Thomson.

“In order to allow pupils and staff time to familiarise themselves with changes to timetabled classes and associated evacuation routes to keep everyone safe, staff will return on the morning of Monday 24th, followed by a return for all Dyce Academy S5/S6 pupils on Monday afternoon.

“We will then have a phased return for remaining year groups over Tuesday 25th so that all year groups can be inducted in the new arrangements.

“Sport Aberdeen will update parents regarding swimming lessons due to take place over the weekend at Dyce Academy’s public swimming pool and it advises individuals to keep an eye on its social media channels for further updates.”

Conversation