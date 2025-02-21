Four in a Bed: Competitors refuse to pay Blackfriars £400 for one-night stay

Four in a Bed rivals refused to pay £400 for a night’s stay at Blackfriars in Inverness, as this week’s show reached its conclusion.

Located on Academy Street in the Highland capital’s city centre, it was the first hotel to be featured on the Channel 4 programme this week.

However, rivals took issue with the high room prices at the nine-bedroom establishment and that did not change on “payment day”, with it finishing bottom of the pile.

Run at the time of recording by Dean Slater and his daughter Chelsea Abbott, they were again the first to feature in the last episode of the installment, which also saw three other B&Bs compete for the prize.

Bogenraith House in Durris, Cairngorms Glamping in Strathdon and Perth-based Lovat Hotel were the other competitors and there was tension in the air when discussing their findings.

Mother and daughter duo Agnes Bulloch and Marilyn Childs Duncan scored the Blackfriars a two out of 10 for their cleanliness and wanted them to “come clean”.

Criticism ‘a little bit over the top’

Dean took annoyance at the bathroom floor being described as “disgusting”, saying it was “a little bit over the top”.

However, the professional singer fought back and said: “It was black Dean, I took toilet tissue and it rubbed off. It was bad, I was shocked.”

The Lovat Hotel’s Sharmin Hossain and Sarah Lownie, who finished in third place, were also disappointed at the pricy hotel’s cleanliness, with the former saying the bedroom was “full of dust”.

However, the businessman defended his hotel, revealing they only had two housekeepers.

“We don’t always have the time to go in and check,” Dean said, promising their would be “more stringent checks” going forward.

Eventual winner Pam Taylor scored the hotel a four of 10 for its facilities and said the room was “too small” for the price, saying she felt she was “looking for something bigger” and was “expecting more” for £360.

“I could’ve paid a lot less for a lot more,” she said.

‘Extremely expensive’ despite Inverness city centre location

Marilyn and her mum, who finished second, also found the room “extremely expensive”, despite being located in Inverness city centre.

This criticism was news for Dean, who was “removed” from his role as general manager at the business in June.

“We don’t have any feedback from any guests at all on the size of the rooms versus the cost of the room,” he declared.

Staying in a £400 room, Agnes and Marilyn did not think the price was “justified”, citing the floor in the bathroom being a “major issue” and that breakfast “wasn’t that great”.

In the end, they paid only half of how much it was on offer for, paying £200.

“The price is down to supply and demand and we’re full,” the hotelier told Marilyn, adding that people are “100% happy” paying £400 for a room.

Daughter Chelsea said: “I can’t even visit in the summer,” adding: “You’re allowed to charge £400 for your room, that is supply and demand.”

The next blow for them was an underpayment of £225, with Sarah and Sharmin paying £175 for a £400 room at the Blackfriars.

They had issues with the room size and its dustiness, and the Inverness businessman was not happy with their offer.

“Again with the price, it’s all based on demand and we have no problem with anybody with what we charge.

“We can charge what we charge because demand in Inverness in the summer is massive.”

Low offer was ‘mean’

Pam’s room, which cost £360, was only worth £120 – an underpayment of £240 – according to the Cairngorms Glamping owner.

Dean “didn’t get that”, feeling it was a “low offer”.

“Pam’s underpayment was massive, to do that I just think that was mean.”

The final bill average for Blackfriars was 42%, however, its then general manager was not deterred by this.

He said: “I knew we’d come last because of the high prices, but I know we’re worth it and we’re in a good place, we are fully booked.”