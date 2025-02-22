Emergency services respond to vehicle fire in Aberdeen

Emergency services rushed to the scene of a vehicle fire in Aberdeen last night.

The fire on Beechwood Avenue was reported by a member of the public at 10:55 pm on Friday.

Police and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were at the scene for more than an hour.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 10:55 pm to reports of a car on fire on Beechwood Avenue in Aberdeen.

Vehicle fire in Aberdeen

“We tasked a crew from North Anderson Drive to attend the fire.

“The fire was extinguished by 11:03 pm, when the stop sign came through.”

Crews stayed at the scene for more than an hour.

She continued: “The crew used a hose reel jet and breathing apparatus.

“Police were in attendance.”

In a statement, a spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Around 10.55pm on Friday, 21 February 2025, police received a report of a car being deliberately set alight in Beechwood Avenue, Aberdeen.

“No one was injured and inquiries are ongoing.”