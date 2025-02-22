News Emergency services respond to vehicle fire in Aberdeen A vehicle fire in Aberdeen was reported to police and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service on Friday night. By Louise Glen February 22 2025, 10:51 am February 22 2025, 10:51 am Share Emergency services respond to vehicle fire in Aberdeen Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6699025/vehicle-fire-aberdeen-beechwood-avenue/ Copy Link 0 comment Fire crews were called to the scene. Image: Stock. Emergency services rushed to the scene of a vehicle fire in Aberdeen last night. The fire on Beechwood Avenue was reported by a member of the public at 10:55 pm on Friday. Police and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were at the scene for more than an hour. A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 10:55 pm to reports of a car on fire on Beechwood Avenue in Aberdeen. Vehicle fire in Aberdeen “We tasked a crew from North Anderson Drive to attend the fire. “The fire was extinguished by 11:03 pm, when the stop sign came through.” Crews stayed at the scene for more than an hour. She continued: “The crew used a hose reel jet and breathing apparatus. “Police were in attendance.” In a statement, a spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Around 10.55pm on Friday, 21 February 2025, police received a report of a car being deliberately set alight in Beechwood Avenue, Aberdeen. “No one was injured and inquiries are ongoing.”
