Aberdeen fire service responds to bin blaze

Emergency services in Aberdeen were called to reports of a fire in a wheelie bin on Friday night.

Members of the public called the fire service after seeing the bin alight on Hazlehead Road at around 8.50pm.

Crews from Altens, Aberdeen Central and North Anderson Drive were dispatched to the scene.

Police were made aware of the fire.

Fire in a wheelie bin in Aberdeen

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to reports of a wheelie bin on fire at 8.50pm on Friday, February 21.

“Due to the location of the bin, we asked the high-rise appliance from Altens to attend the scene, along with crews from Central and North Anderson Drive.

“The stop sign came through at 10.13pm.”

We have asked Police Scotland for a statement.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire on Holburn Street.

When officers attended, it was found to be a false alarm.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said fire crews found there was no fire, but said: “It was a false alarm due to fumes from cooking.”