Aberdeen fire service responds to bin blaze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Aberdeen fire service responds to bin blaze

Crews from across Aberdeen were sent to a fire on Hazlehead Road on Friday night.

By Louise Glen
Scottish Fire and Rescue Service fire crews called to bin fire in Aberdeen
Fire crews were called to a bin fire in Aberdeen. Image: Stock.

Emergency services in Aberdeen were called to reports of a fire in a wheelie bin on Friday night.

Members of the public called the fire service after seeing the bin alight on Hazlehead Road at around 8.50pm.

Crews from Altens, Aberdeen Central and North Anderson Drive were dispatched to the scene.

Police were made aware of the fire.

Fire in a wheelie bin in Aberdeen

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to reports of a wheelie bin on fire at 8.50pm on Friday, February 21.

“Due to the location of the bin, we asked the high-rise appliance from Altens to attend the scene, along with crews from Central and North Anderson Drive.

“The stop sign came through at 10.13pm.”

We have asked Police Scotland for a statement.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire on Holburn Street.

When officers attended, it was found to be a false alarm.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said fire crews found there was no fire, but said: “It was a false alarm due to fumes from cooking.”

Conversation