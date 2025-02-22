Is this Lochaber cake the best in Scotland?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Is this Lochaber cake the best in Scotland?

The Lochaber cake named 'the best I've ever tasted' by social media influencer Emily in Scotland.

By Louise Glen
The best cake in Scotland is in a Lochaber bakery.
Is this white chocolate and raspberry tart the best cake in Scotland? Image: Facebook/ Emily in Scotland.

A social media influencer has named a cake from a Lochaber bakery as the best she has ever tasted.

Emily in Scotland – who has 95,000 fans on Instagram and 85,000 followers on Facebook – said people should search out Stiff Peaks in Ballachulish.

Inverness-based Emily – full name Emily Chalmers – posts short videos about her trips around Scotland.

White chocolate and raspberry tart is ‘another level’

Hidden gem in Ballchullish serving up the best cakes.
Social media influencer Emily in Scotland has named Stiff Peaks as having the best cake she has tasted. Image: Facebook/ Emily in Scotland.

In a video about her trip to Glencoe, she said: “I had the best cake I ever had from this patisserie in Ballachulish.

“Just 10 minutes away from Glencoe, they do a range of cakes, tarts, sausage rolls, and soups, but the white chocolate and raspberry tart is another level.

“I am already planning the two-and-a-half-hour trip just to get another one.”

In a post on Facebook, Emily added: “Is this Scotland’s best bakery?”

“I have eaten a lot of cakes and been to a lot of bakeries and patisseries across Scotland… and this is the best cake ever.

“Just 10 minutes from Glencoe, you must visit if you are nearby.

A huge range of cakes on show in Stiff Peaks in Ballachullish
Emily in Scotland said there were lots of cakes on show in the Lochaber bakery Stiff Peaks. Image: Facebook/Emily in Scotland.

“A real hidden gem.”

Stiff Peaks is named after both the hills and mountains that surround the business, and, of course, how meringues are whipped.

Owned by Lyndsey Michie, 29, the business hopes to serve up sweet and savoury treats using the best ingredients from the Highlands.

Miss Michie was trained in some of the best restaurants in the UK.

She previously told The Press and Journal: “I was made redundant at the start of Covid.

‘People started to ask me for cakes’

Stiff Peaks owner Lindsay Michie in Stiff peaks in Ballachulish
Owner Lindsay Michie. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

“I needed to do something, so I started baking at home – and people started asking me for cakes.

At the age of 17, Miss Michie went to London to be an apprentice at Michel Roux’s world-famous restaurant Le Gavroche.

She said: “I was 17. Can you imagine being in London at the age of 17?

“Not only in London but at one of the best restaurants in the world.”

She continued: “I was there for two years, and I won apprentice of the year when I was there.

“I learned a lot.”

She then worked with two Michelin-star chef Andrew Fairlie before working at the Cottonrake bakery in Glasgow for three years, before travelling abroad.

Conversation