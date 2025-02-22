Is this Lochaber cake the best in Scotland?

A social media influencer has named a cake from a Lochaber bakery as the best she has ever tasted.

Emily in Scotland – who has 95,000 fans on Instagram and 85,000 followers on Facebook – said people should search out Stiff Peaks in Ballachulish.

Inverness-based Emily – full name Emily Chalmers – posts short videos about her trips around Scotland.

White chocolate and raspberry tart is ‘another level’

In a video about her trip to Glencoe, she said: “I had the best cake I ever had from this patisserie in Ballachulish.

“Just 10 minutes away from Glencoe, they do a range of cakes, tarts, sausage rolls, and soups, but the white chocolate and raspberry tart is another level.

“I am already planning the two-and-a-half-hour trip just to get another one.”

In a post on Facebook, Emily added: “Is this Scotland’s best bakery?”

“I have eaten a lot of cakes and been to a lot of bakeries and patisseries across Scotland… and this is the best cake ever.

“Just 10 minutes from Glencoe, you must visit if you are nearby.

“A real hidden gem.”

Stiff Peaks is named after both the hills and mountains that surround the business, and, of course, how meringues are whipped.

Owned by Lyndsey Michie, 29, the business hopes to serve up sweet and savoury treats using the best ingredients from the Highlands.

Miss Michie was trained in some of the best restaurants in the UK.

She previously told The Press and Journal: “I was made redundant at the start of Covid.

‘People started to ask me for cakes’

“I needed to do something, so I started baking at home – and people started asking me for cakes.

At the age of 17, Miss Michie went to London to be an apprentice at Michel Roux’s world-famous restaurant Le Gavroche.

She said: “I was 17. Can you imagine being in London at the age of 17?

“Not only in London but at one of the best restaurants in the world.”

She continued: “I was there for two years, and I won apprentice of the year when I was there.

“I learned a lot.”

She then worked with two Michelin-star chef Andrew Fairlie before working at the Cottonrake bakery in Glasgow for three years, before travelling abroad.

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?

Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.

Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox. And join us on our West Coast Chat Facebook page.