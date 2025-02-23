Section of A96 closed following crash near Insch junction

A section of the A96 has been closed due to a crash near Insch.

Emergency services were called to the Aberdeen to Huntly road at about 7.45am on Sunday.

The incident took place near Kellockbank Garden Centre and the junction for the B992 road.

It is not known how many vehicles were involved.

Motorists are being diverted via Insch until further notice.

Traffic Scotland confirmed the road has been closed eastbound and westbound between Old Rayne and Colpy.

An update posted online states: “The A96 is currently closed in both directions at Greenhall due to a road traffic incident.

“Motorists are advised to use an alternative route at this time and allow extra time for their journey.”

A spokesperson from the fire service confirmed they were made aware of the crash at 7.43am.

Two appliances are in attendance at the scene.

