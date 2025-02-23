Pensioner charged over ‘dangerous driving’ in Oban after video goes viral

A 76-year-old man has been charged with road traffic offences in Oban.

Police say the pensioner was traced shortly after a car was allegedly driven erratically on George Street at around 3pm on Wednesday February 19.

The charge follows a video shared online showing a car mounting a busy pavement outside FatFace and MacIntyres on George Street.

Police are appealing for further video and images.

Man charged with dangerous driving in Oban

A police spokesperson said: “A 76-year-old man has been charged in connection with road traffic offences after we received reports of dangerous driving on George Street, Oban.

“The incident happened around 3.10pm on Wednesday February 19.

“Online footage has been circulating and officers are appealing to the public to pass any images to them.

“No one was injured in the incident and a 76-year-old man was traced shortly thereafter.”

