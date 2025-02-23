Wick teen remembered as ‘forever 15’ in touching car enthusiast tribute

Dozens of mourners have paid tribute to a Wick teen who died suddenly.

Drivers gathered for ‘One Last Run’ following the funeral of Kaden Askew on Saturday February 22.

15-year-old Kaden passed away on February 11 after falling ill at his family’s home on Seafield Avenue.

The Wick Academy pupil’s funeral was held at East Caithness Church of Scotland.

Attendees were asked to wear joggers and hoodies, as Kaden preferred comfort.

‘One Last Run’ for Kaden Askew

The funeral was followed by a community-led run-out, with cars and motorbikes following Kaden’s family to Wick Cemetery.

Vehicles sounded their horns to “say our goodbye to a life taken far too soon” before the “kind and gentle” teen was laid to rest.

Organisers said they wanted to support Kaden’s mother, Gemma Tait, and father, Thomas Askew at this difficult time.

Posting on Facebook, organiser Andy Mac said Kaden was a car enthusiast with a passion for the car scene and convoys.

He said: “Firstly I would like to thank Gemma Tait and Thomas Askew for giving myself the opportunity to honour their son with One Last Run today in memory of his moments with Highland Cars and their members.”

He also thanked the public, “who stood in support to watch and for their understanding and patience whilst the cars & bikes took over the town in a massive response.”

Tributes to Kaden Askew, ‘forever 15’

He added: “I’m sure by looking at our videos you will be as proud as me to see how we can truly come together

“Sleep tight little man.

“Forever 15.

“Forever one of us.”

In an interview with The Press and Journal, Kaden’s mum Gemma Tait, 32, described her son as “my absolute world.”

She added that he was a young man loved by his entire family, thanking the community for rallying together to donate to a GoFundMe to support his family with funeral costs.

More than £6,000 has been raised.