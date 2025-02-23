Wick teen remembered as ‘forever 15’ in touching car enthusiast tribute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wick teen remembered as ‘forever 15’ in touching car enthusiast tribute

'One Last Run' was organised in tribute to Wick Academy pupil Kaden Askew, who suddenly died earlier this month.

By Louise Glen
Kaden Askew funeral run out
One Last Run for Kaden Askew as the cortege runs through Wick town centre. Image: Derek Bremner/ Facebook.

Dozens of mourners have paid tribute to a Wick teen who died suddenly.

Drivers gathered for ‘One Last Run’ following the funeral of Kaden Askew on Saturday February 22.

15-year-old Kaden passed away on February 11 after falling ill at his family’s home on Seafield Avenue.

The Wick Academy pupil’s funeral was held at East Caithness Church of Scotland.

Attendees were asked to wear joggers and hoodies, as Kaden preferred comfort.

Kaden Askew with black hair wearing a black hoodie.
15-year-old Kaden Askew died earlier in February after falling ill at home. Image: Gemma Tait.

‘One Last Run’ for Kaden Askew

The funeral was followed by a community-led run-out, with cars and motorbikes following Kaden’s family to Wick Cemetery.

Vehicles sounded their horns to “say our goodbye to a life taken far too soon” before the “kind and gentle” teen was laid to rest.

Organisers said they wanted to support Kaden’s mother, Gemma Tait, and father, Thomas Askew at this difficult time.

The group of drivers who gathered in Wick to pay tribute to Kaden Askew.
The group of drivers gathered in Wick to pay tribute to Kaden Askew. Image: Derek Bremner/ Facebook.
Cars waiting to pay tribute to Kaden Askew in Wick
The cars lined the streets of Wick, in memory of Kaden Askew. Image: Derek Bremner/ Facebook.

Posting on Facebook, organiser Andy Mac said Kaden was a car enthusiast with a passion for the car scene and convoys.

He said: “Firstly I would like to thank Gemma Tait and Thomas Askew for giving myself the opportunity to honour their son with One Last Run today in memory of his moments with Highland Cars and their members.”

He also thanked the public, “who stood in support to watch and for their understanding and patience whilst the cars & bikes took over the town in a massive response.”

Tributes to Kaden Askew, ‘forever 15’

He added: “I’m sure by looking at our videos you will be as proud as me to see how we can truly come together

“Sleep tight little man.

“Forever 15.

“Forever one of us.”

 

In an interview with The Press and Journal, Kaden’s mum Gemma Tait, 32, described her son as “my absolute world.”

She added that he was a young man loved by his entire family, thanking the community for rallying together to donate to a GoFundMe to support his family with funeral costs.

More than £6,000 has been raised.

