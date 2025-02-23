Pedestrian hospitalised after collision with car in Aberdeen

A male pedestrian was taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car in Aberdeen.

The incident took place on Skene Square, near Woolmanhill roundabout, shortly before midnight.

It involved a pedestrian and one vehicle.

Police and paramedics attended the scene and transported the 44-year-old man to hospital for treatment.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The road was closed for almost four hours before reopening to traffic at about 3.40am.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 11.55pm on Saturday, February 22, we were called to a report of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in the area of Skene Square, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and the 44-year-old male pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment.

“The driver of the car was uninjured.

“The road was closed while emergency services were in attendance and reopened around 3.40am on Sunday, February 23.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”