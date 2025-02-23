Teenager charged after ‘making threats’ outside Inverurie Wetherspoon

A teenager has been charged after “making threats” outside a Wetherspoon pub in Inverurie.

Police were called to West High Street, near The Gordon Highlander, shortly before 9pm on Saturday.

A 17-year-old man was arrested at the scene and later charged in connection with a breach of the peace.

He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.

The teenager was also injured during the incident and taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Teen arrested and taken to hospital in Inverurie

Despite social media rumours, it is understood nobody was stabbed.

A police spokesperson said: “About 8.50pm on Saturday, February 22, we were called to a report of a man making threats in West High Street, Inverurie.

“Officers attended and a 17-year-old man was arrested and taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment to injuries.

“He was later charged in connection with a breach of the peace and is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, February 24.”