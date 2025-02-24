Heroic Aberdeen Asda worker hailed after rushing to help seizure-stricken student

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Heroic Aberdeen Asda worker hailed after rushing to help seizure-stricken student

The former nurse stepped in with first aid in the Beach Boulevard store.

By Chris Cromar
Craig Noble.
Craig has received a card from the student's parents. Image: Asda.

An Asda colleague in Aberdeen has been praised for his quick-thinking actions after coming to the aid of a student who suffered a seizure.

Craig Noble, operations manager at Asda’s Beach Boulevard Retail Park store was working his normal shift when his colleague Costas shouted to him for help after noticing a customer collapse to the floor.

The student, who was doing his first food shop before starting a new university term in the Granite City, suddenly fell unconscious.

Asda Aberdeen Beach.
The incident happened at Asda’s Beach Boulevard Retail Park store. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Without hesitation, Craig, who is an ex-nurse, rushed to the scene alongside another customer, who turned out to be a retired army paramedic.

They quickly put their medical experience into action with Craig alerting a colleague to phone for an ambulance and placing the student into the recovery position and dressed his bleeding wounds caused by the fall.

They remained by the student’s side providing reassurance and support until the paramedics arrived.

Seizure victim says ‘thanks’

Craig said: “When you’re just going about your day job it’s a bit of a shock when something like that happens, but I was glad I was on hand with another customer who also had some medical experience.

“We could quickly give him some basic support and reassurance until the paramedics arrived and took over.

“Since the incident, the customer and his partner have come in to thank me, and his parents, who live in England, even sent a card. It truly means a lot to know I was able to help in such a critical moment.

“I’m just grateful I was in the right place at the right time and that the customer is doing well. Moments like this remind us how important it is to look out for one another.”

‘True example of legendary service’

Community champion at Asda Aberdeen Beach, Shanna Hepburn added: “We are so proud of Craig for his quick thinking and compassionate response. His actions made a real difference that day as who knows what could have happened.

This is a true example of the legendary service and dedication Asda colleagues show every day.”

Last week, Asda Fraserburgh worker Joanne Ward was praised for helping an elderly customer who collapsed in the toilet at the Aberdeenshire supermarket.

