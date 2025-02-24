Heroic Aberdeen Asda worker hailed after rushing to help seizure-stricken student

An Asda colleague in Aberdeen has been praised for his quick-thinking actions after coming to the aid of a student who suffered a seizure.

Craig Noble, operations manager at Asda’s Beach Boulevard Retail Park store was working his normal shift when his colleague Costas shouted to him for help after noticing a customer collapse to the floor.

The student, who was doing his first food shop before starting a new university term in the Granite City, suddenly fell unconscious.

Without hesitation, Craig, who is an ex-nurse, rushed to the scene alongside another customer, who turned out to be a retired army paramedic.

They quickly put their medical experience into action with Craig alerting a colleague to phone for an ambulance and placing the student into the recovery position and dressed his bleeding wounds caused by the fall.

They remained by the student’s side providing reassurance and support until the paramedics arrived.

Seizure victim says ‘thanks’

Craig said: “When you’re just going about your day job it’s a bit of a shock when something like that happens, but I was glad I was on hand with another customer who also had some medical experience.

“We could quickly give him some basic support and reassurance until the paramedics arrived and took over.

“Since the incident, the customer and his partner have come in to thank me, and his parents, who live in England, even sent a card. It truly means a lot to know I was able to help in such a critical moment.

“I’m just grateful I was in the right place at the right time and that the customer is doing well. Moments like this remind us how important it is to look out for one another.”

‘True example of legendary service’

Community champion at Asda Aberdeen Beach, Shanna Hepburn added: “We are so proud of Craig for his quick thinking and compassionate response. His actions made a real difference that day as who knows what could have happened.

This is a true example of the legendary service and dedication Asda colleagues show every day.”

Last week, Asda Fraserburgh worker Joanne Ward was praised for helping an elderly customer who collapsed in the toilet at the Aberdeenshire supermarket.