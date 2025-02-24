Drugs worth £70k discovered in raid on Aberdeen home

A man has been charged in connection with the discovery of drugs worth close to £70,000 in Aberdeen.

Police acted on intelligence and carried out a search at a property on Great Northern Road at about 4pm on Friday.

Officers discovered cocaine with an estimated value of £69,480 and cannabis worth at least £210.

They also found a three-figure sum of cash.

A 30-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the recovery.

He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Detective Sergeant Craig Murray said: ““Drugs cause misery in our communities and Police Scotland is determined to bring those responsible for the supply of illegal substances to justice.

“The public has an important role and we encourage anyone with information or concerns about drugs to contact us via 101, or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”