Aberdeen care worker struck off after smoking cannabis with vulnerable person

The regulator said the behaviour was 'fundamentally incompatible' with working in social services.

By Alberto Lejarraga
The SSSC said the former carer’s conduct “breached professional boundaries". Image: Chmee2/Wikimedia Commons
An Aberdeen care worker has been struck off after smoking cannabis with a person in their care.

According to the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC), the worker breached “professional boundaries” by forming a “close relationship” with the vulnerable user.

The regulator said the “highly serious” behaviour took place over a four-month period, between November 16, 2023, and April 8, 2024.

During their employment, the former carer obtained the supported person’s phone number and sent her numerous WhatsApp messages.

They also visited the user at her home on numerous occasions while they were not scheduled to provide care to her.

The SSSC also found evidence the worker smoked cannabis with the person in their care.

The institution described the behaviour as “damaging to the profession” and “fundamentally incompatible with working in social services.”

They have decided to remove the carer from the SSSC Register.

Aberdeen care worker smoked cannabis with person in their care

The SSSC said the former carer’s conduct “breached professional boundaries and put the vulnerable person “at risk of emotional harm.”

The former Aberdeen carer has apologised for his actions. Image: PA

While their role was to support the user on “a professional capacity only”, they encouraged her to have a “close relationship” with them.

The institution added the worker showed “no regard for the law” by “repeatedly smoking cannabis” with her.

The regulator said forming an “inappropriate relationship” was an “abuse of trust” that left the vulnerable user “confused.”

Former Aberdeen carer said they ‘would not work in the care sector again’

The SSSC said the former Aberdeen carer showed “insight and regret” and apologised for their actions.

They also recognised that they are “not suited” to working in social care supporting vulnerable individuals.

The worker explained that they did “not recognise the impact” of their behaviour.

The regulator admitted they “co-operated” throughout the course of the investigation and provided detailed comments.

The former carer said they had not worked in social care since the investigation began.

They also told the SSSC they “would not work in the care sector again.”

Conversation