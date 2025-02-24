Peterhead pub car park taped off by police

A Peterhead pub car park has been cordoned off by police.

Police and paramedics were called to the car park of The Clerkhill Inn, on Baylands Crescent, at around 4pm this afternoon.

The exact nature of the incident has yet to be confirmed, but it’s understood emergency services were called to a medical matter.

At least two police vehicles and an ambulance were spotted at the scene.

The Clerkhill Inn permanently closed on January 21.

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

