Car crashes into railings near Albyn School

Two cars have been involved in a crash on Queen’s Road near Albyn School.

Emergency services were called to the road at Forest Avenue shortly before 11am on Monday.

Two people were treated by paramedics at the scene.

A black BMW car and a black Vauxhall car collided at the roundabout with the latter crashing into the railings.

The metal fence on the corner of Queen’s Road and Forest Avenue has been damaged.

Police have closed off part of the road where there is debris lying from the cars.

Traffic is being diverted by officers.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 10.53am to attend a two-car road traffic incident on Queen’s Road, Aberdeen.

“An ambulance and a paramedic response unit were dispatched, and two patients were treated at the scene.”

Police have been contacted for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

