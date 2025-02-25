Former Aberdeenshire golf course hits market for less than 500k

A former Aberdeenshire golf course that has been closed for 15 years has hit the market and it can be all yours for less than £500,000.

The former East Aberdeenshire Golf Glub at Millden, which is located near Balmedie, has approximately 62 acres of land and is located close to both the A90 and Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR).

The site was home to the former 18-hole parkland course, which also had a 9-hole facility and a practice area.

Located just three miles from Trump International Scotland, East Aberdeenshire Golf Club closed in 2010.

The course opened in 1999 after being designed by Ian Cresswell.

Described as being a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity”, the former golf course has “exceptional development potential”, according to Aberdeen and Northern Estates.

And although the land is not currently zoned in the 2023 Aberdeenshire Local Development Plan, there have been various bids for development put forward for the site in recent years.

This has resulted in significant work being done to plan for the potential of future development and the site is currently being promoted for inclusion in Aberdeenshire Council’s 2029 local development plan.

The land is characterised by gently rolling permanent pasture, which is interspersed with pockets of mixed semi-mature woodland, with water understood to be available on site.

Former golf course has small pond

Having an east to south-easterly aspect, the land sits at an altitude of between 20 and 70 metres above sea level.

It also has a small pond located along its western boundary.

Founded and owned by David Watson, it was well-known for its panoramic views over the North Sea.

Additional land may be available for the creation of a new access route.

The purchaser will have an obligation to pay the seller (and successors) 25% of the uplift in value occurring as a result of gaining any non-agricultural planning consent.

This would stand for 25 years from the date of the sale.