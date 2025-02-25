Former Aberdeenshire golf course hits market for less than 500k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Aberdeenshire golf course hits market for less than 500k

It has been described as being a 'once-in-a-lifetime opportunity'.

By Chris Cromar
The former East Aberdeenshire Golf Club is for sale. Image: Zoopla.

A former Aberdeenshire golf course that has been closed for 15 years has hit the market and it can be all yours for less than £500,000.

The former East Aberdeenshire Golf Glub at Millden, which is located near Balmedie, has approximately 62 acres of land and is located close to both the A90 and Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR).

The site was home to the former 18-hole parkland course, which also had a 9-hole facility and a practice area.

Located just three miles from Trump International Scotland, East Aberdeenshire Golf Club closed in 2010.

The former golf course is located near Balmedie. Image: Zoopla.

The course opened in 1999 after being designed by Ian Cresswell.

Described as being a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity”, the former golf course has “exceptional development potential”, according to Aberdeen and Northern Estates.

Although there is development potential, the land has been cropped in the past. Image: Zoopla.

And although the land is not currently zoned in the 2023 Aberdeenshire Local Development Plan, there have been various bids for development put forward for the site in recent years.

This has resulted in significant work being done to plan for the potential of future development and the site is currently being promoted for inclusion in Aberdeenshire Council’s 2029 local development plan.

The site is located next to the A90 and AWPR. Image: Zoopla.

The land is characterised by gently rolling permanent pasture, which is interspersed with pockets of mixed semi-mature woodland, with water understood to be available on site.

Former golf course has small pond

The golf club closed in 2010. Image: Zoopla.

Having an east to south-easterly aspect, the land sits at an altitude of between 20 and 70 metres above sea level.

It also has a small pond located along its western boundary.

62 acres of land are up for sale. Image: Zoopla.
East Aberdeenshire Golf Club was a popular course in the north-east. Image: Golf’s Missing Links.

Founded and owned by David Watson, it was well-known for its panoramic views over the North Sea.

The site has lots of potential. Image: Zoopla.

Additional land may be available for the creation of a new access route.

The purchaser will have an obligation to pay the seller (and successors) 25% of the uplift in value occurring as a result of gaining any non-agricultural planning consent.

This would stand for 25 years from the date of the sale.

