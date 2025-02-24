Man ‘with blunt weapon’ arrested after Inverness ‘disturbance’

A 39-year-old man has been arrested after causing a “disturbance” in Inverness.

Officers and armed officers were called to reports of a man with a “blunt weapon” in Smithton Park, in the Smithton area at 11:35am this morning.

Multiple officers, including armed police, were spotted outside a property, and surrounding streets were cordoned off.

There were at least eight police vehicles, one ambulance and a fire engines at the scene.

The cordon was lifted at around 4pm.

It is understood today’s incident was linked to a report of concern over the treatment of a dog in the Smithton Park area this morning.

Officers confirmed the dog was not seized.

Multiple police vehicles sent to Smithton on Monday morning

One resident claimed: “It started with him and his dog.”

Another told The P&J that parents of pupils at the nearby Smithton Primary School were informed there was “an incident outside the school and police were dealing with it.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.35am on Monday, 24 February, 2025, we were called to a report of a man with a blunt weapon causing a disturbance on Smithton Park, Inverness.

“Officers attended and the 39-year-old man was traced to a flat nearby.

“He has been arrested in connection and enquiries are ongoing.”

The force also confirmed: “At 7:45 on Sunday February 23 we received a report of concern for the treatment of a dog on Smithton Park, Inverness.

“The relevant agency was advised.”

A SFRS spokesperson said: “We were in attendance assisting police.

“We sent one appliance and received the call at 12:25pm.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 12:23 to attend an incident in Smithton, Inverness.

“An ambulance and special operations response team were dispatched to the scene.”