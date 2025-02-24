Man ‘with blunt weapon’ arrested after Inverness ‘disturbance’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man ‘with blunt weapon’ arrested after Inverness ‘disturbance’

Multiple officers were in attendance at a property in Smithton.

By Alberto Lejarraga & Michelle Henderson

A 39-year-old man has been arrested after causing a “disturbance” in Inverness.

Officers and armed officers were called to reports of a man with a “blunt weapon” in Smithton Park, in the Smithton area at 11:35am this morning.

Multiple officers, including armed police, were spotted outside a property, and surrounding streets were cordoned off.

The street was cordoned off. Image: Michelle Henderson/DC Thomson
Police, firefighters and paramedics were at the scene. Image: Michelle Henderson/DC Thomson

There were at least eight police vehicles, one ambulance and a fire engines at the scene.

The cordon was lifted at around 4pm.

There were at least eight police vehicles at the scene. Image: Michelle Henderson/DC Thomson
Police and armed police were outside a property block in Smithton Park. Image: Michelle Henderson/DC Thomson

It is understood today’s incident was linked to a report of concern over the treatment of a dog in the Smithton Park area this morning.

Officers confirmed the dog was not seized.

Multiple police vehicles sent to Smithton on Monday morning

One resident claimed: “It started with him and his dog.”

Another told The P&J that parents of pupils at the nearby Smithton Primary School were informed there was “an incident outside the school and police were dealing with it.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.35am on Monday, 24 February, 2025, we were called to a report of a man with a blunt weapon causing a disturbance on Smithton Park, Inverness.

“Officers attended and the 39-year-old man was traced to a flat nearby.

“He has been arrested in connection and enquiries are ongoing.”

The force also confirmed: “At 7:45 on Sunday February 23 we received a report of concern for the treatment of a dog on Smithton Park, Inverness.

“The relevant agency was advised.”

A SFRS spokesperson said: “We were in attendance assisting police.

“We sent one appliance and received the call at 12:25pm.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 12:23 to attend an incident in Smithton, Inverness.

“An ambulance and special operations response team were dispatched to the scene.”