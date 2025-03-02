In Pictures: Inverness audience enthralled by annual Fiddlers’ Rally

Eden Court held the popular Inverness Fiddlers’ Rally 2025.

A night of spectacular entertainment from around 100 fiddle players was enjoyed by fellow fiddle enthusiasts in the Empire Theatre in the Eden Court. The annual event celebrates traditional Scottish and international fiddle music.

There was a special guest appearance from Duncan Chisholm one of Scotland’s most accomplished fiddle players and composers, who has won the Scots Trad Music Awards ‘Album of the Year’ four times. Chisholm was brought up near Inverness and has composed music inspired by his upbringing.

Another special guest was Hamish Napier a multi-instrumentalist and composer from Grantown-on-Spey. Napier similar to Chisholm has created his recent albums inspired by Speyside and the Cairngorms.

Brian Smith from Jasperimages was there to capture the best moments from the performance.

Photos from Inverness Fiddlers’ Rally 2025