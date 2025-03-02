In Pictures: Inverness audience enthralled by annual Fiddlers’ Rally

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

In Pictures: Inverness audience enthralled by annual Fiddlers’ Rally

Fellow fiddle enthusiasts enjoyed a night of entertainment from around 100 fiddle players.

A beautiful celebration of tradition and music that will be remembered for years to come. Image: Jasperimage
A beautiful celebration of tradition and music that will be remembered for years to come. Image: Jasperimage
By Emma Grady & Katherine Ferries

Eden Court held the popular Inverness Fiddlers’ Rally 2025.

A night of spectacular entertainment from around 100 fiddle players was enjoyed by fellow fiddle enthusiasts in the Empire Theatre in the Eden Court. The annual event celebrates traditional Scottish and international fiddle music.

There was a special guest appearance from Duncan Chisholm one of Scotland’s most accomplished fiddle players and composers, who has won the Scots Trad Music Awards ‘Album of the Year’ four times. Chisholm was brought up near Inverness and has composed music inspired by his upbringing.

Another special guest was Hamish Napier a multi-instrumentalist and composer from Grantown-on-Spey. Napier similar to Chisholm has created his recent albums inspired by Speyside and the Cairngorms.

Brian Smith from Jasperimages was there to capture the best moments from the performance.

Photos from Inverness Fiddlers’ Rally 2025

Fans arrived with excitement in their eyes, ready for a night of Scottish tradition
As the doors opened, the steady flow of arriving spectators added to the vibrant buzz of the rally
Spectators made their way in
Spectators, full of enthusiasm, gathered to witness the magic of the Inverness Fiddlers Rally
As spectators arrived, the smiles were contagious, setting the perfect mood for the rally
Smiles lit up the venue as spectators arrived, eager to be part of the lively celebration
From the moment they stepped in, the sound of laughs echoed throughout the venue
Smiles were everywhere, setting the tone for a joyful evening.
Families and friends arrived together, ready to share in the magic of the Fiddlers Rally
The rally was a true celebration of community, with families and friends arriving to enjoy the music and each other’s company.
The players performed with such passion, their melodies making the Fiddlers Rally a night to remember.
A night full of rhythm, laughter, and unforgettable moments at the Fiddlers Rally.
A night of connection, culture, and timeless melodies at Inverness Fiddlers Rally 2025

Faces full of joy and feet tapping to the rhythm of the Fiddlers Rally
With every note played, the players created a wave of energy that had the crowd clapping and tapping along
From their beginnings in 1977, the Inverness Fiddlers have always been at the heart of the local scene, supporting charities and public events through their music
The crowd was full of energy, their excitement building as the night unfolded.
The crowd was immersed in the magic of the rally, their smiles reflecting the incredible atmosphere
Smiles and laughter

Families and friends filled the venue with warmth and laughter, setting the stage for an unforgettable evening.
Inverness Fiddlers Rally 2025

Inverness Fiddlers Rally 2025
A sold-out Fiddlers Rally in Inverness
All smiles as the Inverness Fiddlers Rally 2025

Over 100 players took the stage this year, creating a foot-stomping, unforgettable performance at the Fiddlers Rally, with special guest Duncan Chisholm joining the magic!
A true musical spectacle
From start to finish, the guests brought something truly special to the Fiddlers Rally, making it a night of incredible

Inverness Fiddlers Rally 2025
All smiles
Together as a family, they enjoyed the vibrant atmosphere of the rally, sharing smiles and moments of joy throughout the night
The stage was filled with talent, as special guests joined over 100 players, creating a vibrant and unforgettable atmosphere
Friends gathered for a night of music, laughter, and unforgettable memories at the Fiddlers Rally
Inverness Fiddlers Rally 2025 was a great success
The fiddler’s face showed pure concentration and passion, bringing the music to life with every bow stroke.
With a determined look, the fiddler let the music flow through them, their face reflecting the emotion of the song.
The vibrant energy of the Inverness Fiddlers Rally lit up the night, bringing everyone together.

 

Conversation