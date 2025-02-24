News Emergency services rush to A96 crash at Pitmachie The crash happened at around 3.30pm today. By Ena Saracevic February 24 2025, 4:22 pm February 24 2025, 4:22 pm Share Emergency services rush to A96 crash at Pitmachie Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6699896/pitmachie-crash-a96/ Copy Link 0 comment Drivers have been urged to use caution near the scene of the incident. Image: DC Thomson. Emergency services have rushed to an A96 crash. The road closed after a crash at Pitmachie at around 3.30pm today. It closed in both directions at 4pm, but shortly reopened at 4.30pm. It is not known how many vehicles were involved in the crash, or if there have been any serious injuries. However, it is understood the fire service is not in attendance. Police Scotland has been contacted for more information. Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.
Conversation