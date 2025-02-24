Emergency services rush to A96 crash at Pitmachie

Emergency services have rushed to an A96 crash.

The road closed after a crash at Pitmachie at around 3.30pm today.

It closed in both directions at 4pm, but shortly reopened at 4.30pm.

It is not known how many vehicles were involved in the crash, or if there have been any serious injuries.

However, it is understood the fire service is not in attendance.

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

