WATCH: Red Arrows arrive in Lossiemouth ahead of training in Highlands

Locals and visitors had the chance to spot the Red Arrows as they arrived at RAF Lossiemouth today.

Spectators have shared images of the jets, which flew into Moray at around 2pm.

The aerobatics display team is based at RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire, but will be flying to and from Lossiemouth while they train for their 2025 display season in the Highlands.

Their itinerary is unknown but locals have been warned they may catch a glimpse of the iconic red, white and blue planes this week.

Photographer Iain Struthers snapped the jets as they flew over Pitlochry en route to Lossiemouth earlier today.

In a social media post, RAF Lossiemouth said: “Back to Scotland for the first time this year!

“The RAF Red Arrows will be operating out of RAF Lossiemouth next week (w/c 24th Feb) to train in the Highlands ahead of their 2025 display season.

“Please note: This is not a display notice and the RAFAT will be flying in/out of Lossiemouth in order to train in the Highlands.”

They added that those coming to Lossiemouth trying to catch a glimpse of the aircraft should not obstruct roads or private properties.

Also, visitors should take litter with them and use appropriate bins.

RAF Lossiemouth also said that visitors should make use of the local cafes and businesses in Lossiemouth and the neighbouring towns.

One Red Arrows pilot told The P&J last year what it’s like to be part of the elite unit.

Tom Hansford, who is from Inverness but grew up in Aberdeenshire, was at the helm of Red 7 at last year’s Portsoy Boat Festival display.

