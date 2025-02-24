Fire service called to A98 crash near Buckie

The emergency services were called out to a crash on the A98 road near Buckie this evening.

The fire service was first alerted to the incident, involving two cars, at around 6.39pm tonight.

The police were also called as they directed traffic around the busy March Road turnoff.

Drivers were warned to avoid the area and use alternative routes where possible, while debris was cleared from the road.

The fire service have since left the scene after sending two appliances, after being recalled at around 7.10pm.

However, the exact nature of the crash or any possible injuries are yet to be confirmed.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.